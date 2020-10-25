This journalist remembers documenting mammogram testing in 1970s

The American Cancer Society had a strong presence in the form of a local chapter in Sierra Vista, Arizona, where I worked for The Herald-Dispatch in the 1970s.
They provided services for patients – everything from taking them to doctor and treatment appointments, to sitting with their children while they were there, to shopping and cleaning for them if they could not do so.
As a result, I wrote a lot about the chapter and got to know the members – especially the leadership.
So, it was not surprising when president Lola Bennett came in one day to talk to me about something new in the treatment of the dreaded disease.
Bennett told me about the new mammography screening for breast cancer that was introduced in the early 1970s. Prior to the widespread use of mammography, breast cancer detection tests were primarily based on breast self-exams and clinical breast exams performed by physicians.
The University of Arizona’s Medical Center was to be involved in the test program. A total of 270,000 women nationwide would be screened for the early detection of breast cancer annually at 27 centers. About 200 women from Sierra Vista would be offered this testing.
I immediately told Lola I would like to write about the program. Then, she asked if I would be one of their volunteers so I could write a personal account of the experience.
Friends know I don’t like doctors and do everything I can to avoid them. Granted, I’ve gotten better in my “senior years” when it seems all kinds of things seem to have me visiting my favorite physician but back then, I seldom saw a doctor’s office.
My immediate response was “no,” of course and, despite Lola’s continued attempts to persuade me, I continued to refuse. She was very disappointed. But then, as she bid me goodbye and started to leave, rather than turn right to toward the door, she made a left turn and zeroed in on my editor, Bill Thon, at the back of the room.
Lola was there about 10 minutes before she left but I immediately was summoned to his desk.
Bill didn’t ask if I wanted to participate in the test, he TOLD me I would be part of the program. Arguing got me nowhere. He also would be sending John Neeley, the high school photographer who accompanied me on a lot of my assignments to record the entire process.
John had worked for the paper in the early 1970s and after graduating in 1975, enrolled in the business and journalism classes at the Univeristy of Arizona. He met us at the medical center that day. I warned him he was to take no pictures of my face.
Of course, 45 years later, I don’t remember much about that trip. However, once it kicked into my brain, I contacted John, who over the years had progressed from being a photographer at the Tucson Police Department to Crime Scene Unit Superintendent. He retired in 2013 but went back three years later as a staff assistant in police logistics.
Luckily, he had the tear sheet of the article in his files and sent it to me. Even after reading the article, I don’t remember anything. The following is excerpted and rewritten with additional comments from that Nov. 21, 1975 article.
Early on the morning of Nov. 14, 1975, several of us headed to Tucson, about 75 miles away.
I was one of 55 women being screened that day. After we filled out a form, the first thing was an interview. The questionnaire was quite detailed with questions about everything from my medical history to family medical history, income, etc. I accidently marked “yes” on one question.
While reviewing my form, the interviewer looked at me in a funny way. She then asked – not very quietly – “You aren’t pregnant are you?” which brought gales of laughter from my friends in the room.
“Pregnant? At my age? You gotta be kidding!” And then the lady pointed out my mistake.
Once that was done, I was given a yellow gown with two ties holding it together in the front and a plastic bag for my clothes and went to watch a breast exam film.
When one local woman was called for her mammogram, she laughed and quipped “They tell me I’m going to play with a balloon.” A balloon was attached to the mammography machines in those days.
But first, we went to the cooling room where we sat with our arms up on bars for 10-15 minutes.
Most women in the cooling process complained their arms and hands became numb or tired from holding the bars so long. Lazy me, I rested my forearms on the bars and was able to relax more easily.
After cooling, the technician asked me to stand in front of a camera that used heat sensitive film. The camera mapped hot and cold patterns to enable technicians to see the superficial veins of the breast. If the mammogram was symmetrical, it was considered normal. I was told I might be asked to return in three to six months for a repeat thermogram to establish my normal heat patterns. Three views of each breast – left, right and front – were taken.
I still don’t remember the balloons but when a woman accidentally hit one with her diamond ring, it exploded, causing all of those in the waiting room to jump. It didn’t help my nerves, either.
When I called John earlier this month to ask him about the trip, he said he and his wife were just talking about it a month ago. He said they were laughing about his taking pictures there. Curtains were all around us but he was allowed to come in and take posed pictures before they did the x-ray. They covered me except for the actual area of the breast they were x-raying.
“When they put that thing down on your body and scrunched it down, the look on your face was priceless,” John said. “The look on your face was ‘are you kidding me?’” He said he would never forget my expression and obviously he hadn’t since it was nearly a half century ago.
“It was kind of weird. It was my job and that was what I did,” he said via telephone recently.
The final part was the physical examination by specially trained nurses. The nurse also instructed me to perform a self-examination once a month.
I later received a letter stating no problems had been found and was reminded I would repeat the process again each year for five years.
Now, mammograms have progressed as a major part of the fight against breast cancer. The machines are much more modern – no balloons! – and the pain has decreased over the years as the equipment became modernized and less cumbersome.
I just got a reminder that my annual mammogram is due in November. I made my appointment Monday.
Thankfully, I won’t be apprehensive and there definitely won’t be any cameras there recording the process.
Reidsville native Ann Fish has lived in Eden since 1979.
