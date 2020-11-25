This NC first responder battled COVID-19. She says it was nothing like the flu.

Her husband called 911, and Burke County EMS took Mackenzie to the hospital in Morganton.

“From there, they really worked pretty diligently to get my oxygen levels back up and start helping me feel a little bit better,” Mackenzie said. “I was admitted that night and I stayed for five days.”

She was on oxygen for four days as she battled COVID-19 paired with pneumonia.

“I really felt like (that) made it a lot worse also,” Mackenzie said. “I still have a little cough, but other than that, I still get tired pretty easily, but no other symptoms. I really feel like I’ve been blessed in that part.”

Her husband did lose his senses of taste and smell, although his COVID-19 test came back inconclusive. None of her kids have shown any symptoms of the virus.

But those five days away from her family were tough.

“The hardest part is not being able to hug my kids,” Mackenzie said. “Not being able for them to come to me and wrap their arms around me like they do every night when they’re going to bed. They usually come up to me and give me a hug and give me a kiss on the cheek, and I wasn’t able to do that. Mentally, that started to mess with me because I was like ‘This sucks. How do you do this in isolation?'”