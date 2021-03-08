This Raleigh ZIP code has the state's most COVID-19 cases. And they're not surprised.

“At one point it got kind of scary for me, but I didn’t want to let (my family) know that I was scared,” she said. “I did not have to go to the hospital, but it got really close.”

For weeks, she could barely get out of bed, forcing her to take a leave of absence from her job.

Jones is one of over 7,000 people who have contracted COVID-19 in her ZIP code — 27610 — which has had more cases than any other ZIP code in the state.

As the pandemic spread, Jones and her neighbors found themselves at the center of a storm of risk factors for contracting and becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. In Jones’ ZIP code, 15% are uninsured, according to U.S. Census estimates, nearly double the countywide rate.

Nearly half are low income, with many working low wage, front-line jobs.

And 5% of households are overcrowded, with more than one person per room compared with about 2.3% of households statewide.