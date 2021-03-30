This UNCG professor has many different titles: professor, dean — and knight

"It's about building relationships ..." Ali said. "A lot of it is diplomatic work."

The French government apparently appreciates the work Ali has done. As Philippe Étienne, France's ambassador to the United States, wrote in a letter to Ali informing him of the award: "This honor reflects the French authorities' gratitude for your efforts to promote language and culture in the United States."

Ali now belongs to the Order of Academic Palms, which was established by Emperor Napoleon I in 1808. The order recognizes French and non-French citizens who make major contributions to French education and culture. Ali eventually will receive a medal of silver palms with a purple ribbon, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed this official recognition.

Ali said the honor underscores the work he has done to foster international cooperation and build community at French schools worldwide. But Ali said he is most satisfied by the international experiences and connections he has brought back to Greensboro to help UNCG students.