Thousands in fees dropped against local distillers who assisted in hand sanitizer efforts

Two days later, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the FDA, released a statement, saying the FDA's action wasn't cleared by the top HHS officials who learned about it through news reports late on Wednesday.

Scot Sanborn, the owner of Sutler's Spirit Co. in Winston-Salem, said that the FDA's fee program was ill conceived.

"I knew that the optics looked bad," Sanborn said. "I knew someone would change it. It really didn't make sense."

Brian Harrison, HHS chief of staff, tweeted Thursday that department officials have directed the FDA "to cease enforcement of these arbitrary, surprise user fees."

"Small businesses who stepped up to fight COVID-19 should be applauded by their government, not taxed for doing so," he wrote. "...Happy New Year, distilleries, and cheers to you for helping keep us safe."

News reports and pushback by the distillers' industry-advocacy groups and consumers likely persuaded HHS to stop the FDA from collecting the fees, said Joe Tappe, distiller at Broad Branch Distillery in Winston-Salem.

"There was an immediate uproar by people who are interested in this issue," Tappe said. "If we'd had to drop $14,000 to $15,000 in February, that would have been devastating."