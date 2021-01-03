Thousands in fees dropped against local distillers who assisted in hand sanitizer efforts

Operators of local distilleries say they are relieved that the federal government will no longer impose user fees on those who made hand sanitizer.
"Wow! 2021 is already off to a better start," Fainting Goat Spirits wrote on its Facebook page Friday. "The FDA has dropped the $14,000 fee for distilleries that helped out with the sanitizer shortage from last year! Thank you everyone for your support!"
Zeb Williams, owner of Old Nick Williams Farm and Distillery in Lewisville, called it great news.
"There was pressure put on them," he said.
As coronavirus cases surged in March, distilleries nationwide started producing hand sanitizer by switching their alcohol production to antiseptic, undrinkable alcohol and giving away bottles within their local communities, USA Today reported on Thursday. The distillers took action after the country faced a shortage of hand sanitizer amid the pandemic.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday that it was imposing new fees on manufacturers of hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic. Its action was published Tuesday on the Federal Register, which publishes the federal government's rules and public notices.
Distillers could have faced fees up to $14,060 for making hand sanitizer, according to federal documents. The fees would have been due Feb. 11.
Two days later, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the FDA, released a statement, saying the FDA's action wasn't cleared by the top HHS officials who learned about it through news reports late on Wednesday.
Scot Sanborn, the owner of Sutler's Spirit Co. in Winston-Salem, said that the FDA's fee program was ill conceived.
"I knew that the optics looked bad," Sanborn said. "I knew someone would change it. It really didn't make sense."
Brian Harrison, HHS chief of staff, tweeted Thursday that department officials have directed the FDA "to cease enforcement of these arbitrary, surprise user fees."
"Small businesses who stepped up to fight COVID-19 should be applauded by their government, not taxed for doing so," he wrote. "...Happy New Year, distilleries, and cheers to you for helping keep us safe."
News reports and pushback by the distillers' industry-advocacy groups and consumers likely persuaded HHS to stop the FDA from collecting the fees, said Joe Tappe, distiller at Broad Branch Distillery in Winston-Salem.
"There was an immediate uproar by people who are interested in this issue," Tappe said. "If we'd had to drop $14,000 to $15,000 in February, that would have been devastating."
North Carolina's craft distillers that also produced hand sanitizer amid the COVID-19 pandemic are relieved that they will not have to pay the FDA user fees, said Carol Shaw, the executive director of the Distillers Association of North Carolina.
In a statement on Friday, Chris Swonger, president of The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, thanked Health and Human Services for "quickly intervening and protecting distillers from these unwarranted fees.
"Distillers were proud to help make hand sanitizer for their communities and first responders during their time of need," Swonger said.