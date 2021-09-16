Threat over at Holmes, Morehead schools in Rockingham County, officials say

EDEN — Two schools that had been closed to visitors because of a threat earlier today are no longer under a "secured perimeters" status, district officials said.

"Everything is clear and everyone is safe," the district said in an email about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier in the day the district sent out alerts warning that an unspecified threat had led to "secured perimeters" being put in place at Morehead High School and Holmes Middle School. It is not a lockdown, where students and staff shelter in locked rooms, but rather when no one is allowed to enter or leave the school and the school otherwise operates normally.

The district said Morehead was cleared around 10 a.m. and Holmes around noon.

The secured perimeter was enacted after a staff member got "a concerning call," Holmes Middle principal Ryan Moody said in an alert sent to parents describing the situation. Moody said detectives were interviewing a student "suspected to be the person of concern."