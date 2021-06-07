Threatening emails sent to Asheboro City Schools after student denied diploma for wearing Mexican flag over graduation gown

ASHEBORO — Authorities are investigating after emails threatening violence were sent to Asheboro City Schools employees following the denial of a diploma onstage to a student who wore a Mexican flag over his graduation gown.

In a news release Sunday, Asheboro police said they received a report Friday from school superintendent Aaron M. Woody that an employee had received a threat against the school system via email. The email was received by Public Information Officer Leigh Marbert and the author of the email stated “I’m gonna shoot up this school if you don’t give that young man his diploma,” according to the release.

Ever Lopez was denied his diploma Thursday over claims that he broke the dress code by wearing a Mexican flag over his graduation gown.

The school claims that no discrimination took place and that the flag was simply a violation of the dress code. Some faculty have shown solidarity for the principal, while many students have shown solidarity for Lopez.

The department said nine additional emails were received by school employees threatening violence against the school and/or the employee.

Extra patrols are being conducted in and around Asheboro High School, according to the release.