Three men sought for armed robbery at Reidsville Food Lion

REIDSVILLE — Three armed men brandishing two guns, took an undisclosed amount of money from the Way Street Food Lion here on Monday night.

The men, caught on security camera footage, entered the store and demanded cash at around 11 p.m., a spokesperson for the Reidsville Police Department said in a release.

No one was injured during the robbery, and he men fled on foot, the release said.

Authorities are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspects and ask that anyone with information call RPD's Investigator Collins at 336-347-2343. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. Any tips leading to the identification or arrest of the suspects, may make the tipster eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers, the release said.