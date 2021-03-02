Tiger Woods’ golf career could be over, but while it was going there were few as captivating

There have been more successful athletes, although they aren’t easy to find. There have certainly been more engaging ones, too.

He never made headlines for his political stances the way other top-flight sports stars do, and his off-the-course exploits will serve as an irremovable blemish on his character.

All that said, I’m not sure there has ever been an American sports story as compelling as Tiger Woods. I don’t know that any athlete has ever gripped an audience for this long and with this much fervor.

A few days ago, we could have lost him when his car tumbled off the road and caused serious fractures in his right leg. It got me thinking — will we ever see someone like Woods again?

Tiger is different from a Michael Jordan or a Muhammad Ali or a Michael Phelps in that he was in the spotlight from the word go. He appeared on the “Mike Douglas Show” alongside Bob Hope at age 2 and on the “Today Show” at age 5. There has never been a phase in his life in which he wasn’t swarmed with attention, whether he was winning junior amateur titles or scorching the Southern California high-school golf scene.

And yet, despite the Himalayan expectations the world placed on his shoulders, he pole-vaulted over the hype with 20 feet to spare.