Tips for enjoying the holidays during another wave of COVID-19

With the holidays upon us, many people might be feeling stress or anxiety about another season with COVID-19. So David Gutterman, a clinical psychologist with Cone Health's LeBauer Behavioral Medicine, offers the following advice:

Have reasonable expectations for the holiday season

Because of COVID-19, this holiday is different than others we've had in the past – but that's OK. Remember where we were just two years ago, and where we are now. There is good reason to be optimistic for the future.

Talk about the positive: Where we're going, how things are going to continue to get better. It can be helpful to think about what the holidays mean to you, and what makes the holidays special. Keep those points in mind.

For example, one thing to keep top of mind is gratitude for all the things that you have in your life, the people you have around you, the friends and supports that you have. that will help keep the holidays in perspective

Set expectations about safety at holiday gatherings.