Titchener will step down as MARC's executive director

WENTWORTH — The Museum and Archives of Rockingham County, or MARC, will say goodbye to an executive director who navigated the pandemic, ably secured hefty grants for the facility and raised the professional level of the museum, a MARC official said this week.

Matthew Titchener will leave the post he has held since Nov. 1, 2019 at the end of June and move to Charlotte, said Jeff Bullins, the museum's president.

"I credit him with keeping MARC financially viable, raising the professional level of our museum, improving the visibility of the museum and our organization throughout the state and nationally, improving our outreach through social media and online programming, and developing strategic plans and processes that will continue to benefit MARC for years to come,'' Bullins said.

"We are sad to see Matthew leave,'' Bullins said, explaining the museum board has already begun its search for Titchener's replacement.

"We have started the process to find a new Executive Director for MARC and hope to conduct interviews within the next week or so,'' Bullins said. "We don’t have a projected date by which we will make a decision ... but hope it will be shortly after we conduct interviews.''

Titchener showed finesse at navigating unprecedented difficulty for the non-profit during the pandemic, Bullins said.

"After Matthew had been working for us for only four months, the Covid-19 pandemic hit and we, along with many other businesses, had to shut down our public operations for an extended period of time,'' Bullins said. "For commercial businesses it is bad to be temporarily shut down, but for a non-profit organization that relies on public contact for its survival, it can be devastating. Matthew did a tremendous job of searching for and winning grants that have allowed MARC to stay financially viable.''

Titchener further dealt with another major challenge: finding a way to replace an aging HVAC system, Bullins said.

"There were issues with the system prior to the pandemic, but shutting down the building and trying to save on utility costs took a toll on the old system and at this time we are still not able to open the museum to the public on a regular schedule due to the lack of proper climate control.'

Titchener applied for a National Endowment for the Humanities grant that would provide some of the funding needed for the replacement of the system, Bullins said, explaining that the $162,500 it provides, along with $487,500 allocated by the Rockingham County Commissioners will fund the majority of the project.

And while Titchener will leave his full-time role at the end of June, he has agreed to continue to work part-time for the remainder of the year as an associate director, Bullins said. In that role, Titchener will offer help remotely and visit the museum occasionally, Bullins said.

"Matthew will train and consult with our new executive director, maintain financial records, continue to provide training to volunteers, support social media engagement, provide ideas and support for programming, provide technical support for online programing, search for and apply for grants for MARC, continue to manage the NEH grant, work with committees, and assist with planning for our annual fund raising gala,'' Bullins said.