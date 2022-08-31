Tonya Murrell home after 7 weeks in hospital faces long recovery still

REIDSVILLE — After seven weeks of hospitalization for grave injuries, Tonya Murrell is finally home, but she’s still facing a long recovery, according to friends and relatives.

A local teacher and mother of three, Murrell, 51, survived the July 9 car crash in Browns Summit that left her with life-threatening injuries and claimed the lives of her firefighter husband and two others.

During her last few weeks at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, Murrell has worked on rehabilitation. Her left wrist and right hip were not able to bear weight earlier this month, according to reports by family on the Caring Bridge social media site, where updates on Murrell’s condition are shared.

“Those joints must heal for a while before she can make any significant progress in those corresponding limbs,’’ wrote family member Amanda Price.

“She is working on standing, but currently needs a great deal of help doing so. Her goal is to remain standing for 15 seconds at a time putting all weight on the left leg,’’ Price wrote on Caring Bridge, where dozens of well wishers post daily messages to Murrell.

Multiple brain bleeds from the harrowing accident have caused challenges for Murrell’s recovery.

“She is still having some lasting effects from her brain injury,’’ Price wrote. “She is able to carry on a conversation, but doing so is exhausting for her. Her vision is blurry, and her sense of smell has not yet returned to full function. Her medical team sees no reason why she shouldn’t eventually make a full recovery, but the healing is slow.’’

Murrell, who suffered breaks to both of her femurs, dislocation of both hips, damage to one arm and wrist, injury to her lung, broken ribs and brain bleeds, was reliant on the ventilator for about 40% of her oxygen needs during the early stages of her care.

On July 20, her 51st birthday, she was finally able to open her eyes to communicate and say hello to her daughter.

A teacher at Community Baptist Day School here, and a former Reidsville High School teacher, Murrell devoted many summers to work as a counselor at Mountain Top Christian Camp in Pinnacle, N.C., where campers have followed her progress.

And while Murrell is back at her house, which has been updated to accommodate her needs, she will need to take things slow, friends and family said.

“Because of her busy schedule with therapy and her minimal stamina, she will not be able to endure visits for the next several weeks, even after she comes home,’’ Price wrote.

“We know how difficult it is to not be able to see her, but she expresses great appreciation for respecting her wishes. We ask that you please wait for an invitation to visit. We are so grateful to you for exercising patience in this matter.’’

In the meantime, cards and letters do provide great cheer to Murrell, though, Price wrote.

“Her kids read them to her everyday. Please keep them coming! They are a great encouragement to her.”

Murrell’s husband, Richard “Rick” Norman Murrell, 58, a Reidsville native and 32-year veteran of the Greensboro Fire Department where he was an engineer, was driving the couple’s Jeep Cherokee south on N.C. 61 during an afternoon rainstorm when the Murrells were struck head on by a 16-year-old driver, Alexio Lattero of Gibsonville.

Lattero, a junior volunteer with Fire District 28 in Gibsonville, was traveling north on the highway that Saturday when he lost control of his 2012 Dodge Charger and struck the Murrells at around 4:50 p.m. near Turner Smith Road in Guilford County, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Charger caught fire, trapping a 15-year-old passenger from Kernersville and Lattero’s sister, Anna Shyann Lattero, 26, of Reidsville. Both died at the scene. Authorities have not released the identity of the teenage passenger.

The State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit determined that the primary contributing factor in the crash was exceeding a safe speed for the conditions of the roadway (rainy and wet), a Highway Patrol spokesperson said by email Monday.

Alexio Lattero, whose injuries also were considered life-threatening, was released from Moses Cone Hospital earlier this month and charged with three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, exceeding a safe speed and driving left of center. He has a valid N.C. Graduated Driver’s License that has a restriction 17 (limited provisional/level 2 license), authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Highway Patrol said Lattero is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 12 in Greensboro.

To keep up with Tonya Murrell’s progress, visit: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/tonyamurrell.

Greensboro firefighters have also launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the Murrell family: www.gofundme.com/f/rick-murrell-gfd.