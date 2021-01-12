Top doctor at field hospital says surge in COVID-19 cases should prompt family discussions

GREENSBORO — The top doctor overseeing one of only two COVID-19 field hospitals in the state is known for his professionalism and bedside manner.

So, it's neither snarky nor meant to scare when at a time when one in 10 people locally has tested positive for the deadly virus, that he says people should start having conversations with their family about what to do if they end up on a ventilator.

"We are at the highest we've seen in the pandemic," said Dr. Brent McQuaid, the medical director of Cone Health's Green Valley campus, of the increasing patients who require care in local hospitals. "Everyone out there should talk to their loved ones about what they would want for themselves should they become critically ill.

"Unfortunately when that conversation doesn’t happen it puts your loved ones in a difficult position when I call and say, 'This is bad.' "

The critical care doctor said knowing simply ensures the patient's wishes are met. But the discussions are not out of bound.

While a vaccine has been approved, McQuaid, who got the shot in December when it became available locally, said he expects that the 275 patients in local hospitals for COVID-19 care will double in the next few weeks.