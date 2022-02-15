Tourists went to these Outer Banks national parks and landmarks more than ever in 2021

Three national park sites along or near North Carolina’s Outer Banks saw a boom in visitation during 2021 and broke historical records.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial combined saw close to 4 million visitors during 2021, a record for the group, according to data from the National Park Service.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore is a stretch of the sand dunes, marshes and woodlands of the Outer Banks and protects parts of Bodie Island, Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island. It broke a long-standing record for visitors in 2021 by welcoming over 3 million people for the first time, according to the NPS. The seashore hosted 3,206,056 visitors, a 20% spike from 2020.

More people also camped at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in 2021. The site saw a 58% increase in campground reservations compared to 2020.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills broke a decade-long record, too, bringing in 482,192 visitors during 2021.