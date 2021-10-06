Toy donations needed for second annual Operation Christmas Cheer

“The toys were so well received at the hospital that we wanted to make it an annual event,” Joyce said.

As members of the Rockingham County Chapter of the North Carolina Firefighter’s Burned Children Fund, Joyce and Shelton have been able to see the benefits of delivering toys to these children. The toys are also distributed to children whose parents are hospitalized. Burns take a toll on a body in a multitude of ways, both physically and emotionally.

“As someone is going through the recovery process, the last thing they need to be concerned with is shopping for a holiday, whether it’s a parent unable to shop because they are healing or a parent at the hospital with a child healing and recovering,” Joyce said. “Imagine being a child, having your darkest day, and then you get a favorite type toy or any toy to put a smile on your face. Words cannot describe what a difference something like that can make.”

In addition to toys, the hospital is also accepting therapy and hygiene items. Joyce said she is confident Rockingham County residents will help make this year’s toy drive another huge success.

“The citizens and employees who are here in Rockingham County have the biggest hearts,” she said. “We do not make the toy drive a success—they do.”