Toy donations needed for second annual Operation Christmas Cheer

Last year’s Operation Christmas Cheer efforts to send toys to children at the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center Children’s Unit was so successful that the Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office decided to make it an annual event.
This year’s collection of new, unopened toys started Oct. 1 and will continue through Nov. 15, with collection sites throughout the county. The burn center will not accept toy guns or violent video games.
Last year, hundreds of toys were collected, enough to fill a 16-foot enclosed trailer front to back, top to bottom. Operation Christmas Cheer co-chairperson Melissa Joyce said she hopes to fill a trailer again this year.
“I hope we’ll even need a second trailer,” she said.
Like last year, Joyce hopes the project will have a fire escort when the toys are driven to the hospital in early December, and she would love for ambulances and police cars to be a part of the escort, as well.
According the burn center’s website, the center admits an average of 1,600 patients each year, in coordination with the UNC Children’s Hospital.
Joyce, assistant fire marshal, and Jeremy Shelton, assistant fire marshal, came up with the idea for Operation Christmas Cheer Year last year as COVID-19 put the brakes on many events and projects. When the two discovered that the fire department which usually held a toy drive near Chapel Hill was not going to be able to do it last year because of the pandemic, they did not want the children to miss out.
“The toys were so well received at the hospital that we wanted to make it an annual event,” Joyce said.
As members of the Rockingham County Chapter of the North Carolina Firefighter’s Burned Children Fund, Joyce and Shelton have been able to see the benefits of delivering toys to these children. The toys are also distributed to children whose parents are hospitalized. Burns take a toll on a body in a multitude of ways, both physically and emotionally.
“As someone is going through the recovery process, the last thing they need to be concerned with is shopping for a holiday, whether it’s a parent unable to shop because they are healing or a parent at the hospital with a child healing and recovering,” Joyce said. “Imagine being a child, having your darkest day, and then you get a favorite type toy or any toy to put a smile on your face. Words cannot describe what a difference something like that can make.”
In addition to toys, the hospital is also accepting therapy and hygiene items. Joyce said she is confident Rockingham County residents will help make this year’s toy drive another huge success.
“The citizens and employees who are here in Rockingham County have the biggest hearts,” she said. “We do not make the toy drive a success—they do.”
Joyce said they were not able to directly deliver the toys to the children last year because of COVID-19.
“Whether we are allowed into the hospital this year will again depend on COVID,” she said. “Hopefully, there will be a point where we can go in for the delivery this year.”
Joyce said she plans to also reach out to the Baptist Burn Center to see if they, too, will need any toys this year.
“It is through the people of Rockingham County’s kind and generous donations that Operation Christmas Cheer was such a success last year,” she said. “We cannot say thank you enough for all that they did last year and hope that we have the same kindness and generosity this year.”