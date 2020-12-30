Toy drive a big success

"Our county fire departments have recently started a Rockingham County Chapter of NC Firefighter's Burned Children Fund," Joyce said. "Both of us assistant fire marshals are involved with that chapter and have been to state meetings and have seen personally the needs that the burn unit has for both children and adults who receive care there."

Fire departments, local businesses, organizations and individuals collected a variety of toys, ranging from baby toys to craft sets to bicycles. In addition, a number of therapy items were also donated, including pull-up bars, lip therapy and comb/brush sets. An anonymous donor gave seven boxes of handmade toys.

"Our goal in the fire service is to try and prevent fire injuries, but injuries still happen and affect people physically, mentally and emotionally," Shelton said. "These toys not only bring joy to children, but they also provide therapy for them."

Because of COVID-19, members of the caravan were not allowed in the hospital as they delivered the toys, but staff and families came out to meet them and receive the donations.