Toyota names key managers for Triad electric vehicle battery plant

Toyota Motor North America Inc. has taken the next step toward its planned $1.29 billion electric-vehicle battery plant with its recent announcement about members of its local management team.

In December, the Toyota subsidiary selected the Greensboro-Randolph megasite for a manufacturing plant projected to have 1,750 employees when production begins in 2025.

Toyota Battery Manufacturing N.C.'s plans are to build lithium-ion batteries for about 200,000 hybrid and electric vehicles annually in what could be the biggest single capital investment in state history.

The four managers come from Toyota facilities in the United States.

Sean Suggs has been selected as president with responsibilities for all manufacturing and administration functions at the Liberty facility.

Suggs, a 24-year veteran with Toyota, served in a similar role for a Toyota plant in Mississippi and, most recently, was group vice president and chief social innovation officer for Toyota Motor North America.

Don Stewart has been named the plant's vice president of manufacturing, which includes responsibilities as the lead plant operational manager.

Stewart, a 25-year Toyota veteran, most recently served as Toyota Motor North America’s vice president of production engineering, overseeing the powertrain division.

April Mason will serve as general manager of plant services with oversight for production control, facilities and local business planning, as well as coordinate with various regional functional teams related to Toyota’s battery business.

Mason, a 28-year Toyota veteran, served most recently served as general manager of administration for Toyota Alabama.

Emily Wilemon-Holland will be the plant's corporate communications manager in the Triad, as well as local government relations and the Toyota Racing Development campus in Salisbury. She most recently worked in the same position for Toyota's facilities in Mississippi.

Plant rollout

Site preparation is underway at the plant site.

Toyota said the Liberty plant will debut with four production lines.

Wilemon-Holland said additional hiring for the Triad plant is focused on administrative and plant engineering roles.

"Generally at Toyota, we hire based on the technology at the plant, but across the company we hire from all disciplines," she said.

"We are targeting 2023 to begin hiring maintenance and production employees."

A second phase could involve an additional 3,875 jobs and an additional $3 billion in capital investments.

With two additional production lines, the plant could produce enough batteries for up to 1.2 million vehicles annually.

Toyota described the mega-site as a “shovel-ready site featuring the ideal combination of strategic location, world-class workforce and unparalleled transportation infrastructure.”

Chris Reynolds, Toyota Motor North America’s executive vice president for corporate resources, cited North Carolina’s “extensive and well-maintained infrastructure, four international airports and two seaports, its consistent ranking as one of the top states to do business, its world-class education system and, importantly, its outstanding and diverse workforce.”

Foremost among the state’s advantages has been its lithium sector, including the world’s largest provider of lithium to the EV battery industry, the largest known hard rock lithium deposit in the U.S., and the highest concentration of advanced lithium-processing experts outside of China.

Those elements, Toyota said, make North Carolina “the ideal location for companies entering and operating in the EV ecosystem.”

