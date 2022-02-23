Trailblazing Trooper: Lalime is one of a few female state troopers in N.C.

When she enrolled in her training, COVID-19 was just taking hold in the country, and the pandemic brought drastic changes in the way the patrol school was conducted.

Normally, students attend 12 or 16 weeks of patrol school in Raleigh, doing all their in-class studies and on-the-road training in the state’s capital.

And prior to being accepted to the school, Lalime prepared for the physical training by doing a lot of running and other activities, such as push-ups. Training is rigorous, with recruits typically required to run about five miles every day, she said.

“We did a lot of physical activities all day long. Even on breaks and between classes, we did push-ups and stuff,’’ Lalime said.

“The hardest thing about the school was taking the cold, quick showers every morning,” Lalime said. “You woke up, you went to PT and then you had very minimal time to take a shower, get dressed and get down to formation at the flag-raising and then head for the chow hall.”

The food was okay, but they served a lot of fish, she said, noting, “They did their best to refuel us with healthy foods to get us through the day.”

COVID-19 made training tough