Trailblazing Trooper: Lalime is one of a few female state troopers in N.C.

REIDSVILLE
Almost daily, N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper Lauren M. Lalime gets a look of surprise whether she shows up to an accident scene or pulls over a driver for speeding.
Usually, the person admits they have never seen a female state trooper, said Lalime, one of only a handful of female troopers in North Carolina and only the second to serve in Rockingham County.
On Monday, Feb. 21, the Florida native transferred to Rockingham.
“I am very excited to be working with some amazing troopers in Rockingham County,” she said during a recent interview, adding the move will reunite her with Trooper Alan Fagge, her classmate at Rockingham Community College’s basic law enforcement training in 2015.
“I am happy for Trooper Lalime to be joining us in the D-3 district,” said First Sgt. Greg Strader of the NCSHP. She will be the 13th trooper patrolling the county roads.
Lalime, 30, said she decided to enter law enforcement after doing a ride-a-long with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department during high school.
“I really enjoyed it,” she said.
Getting to N.C.
Fifteen years ago, her mother, Annette, moved to North Carolina for a new job at Macy’s Department Store in Greensboro. Lauren’s father, David Jackson, still lives in Florida.
After graduating from Northern Guilford High School in 2010, Lalime enrolled in the criminal justice program at Guilford Technical Community College where she earned her criminal justice degree three years later.
She then accepted a position with N.C. State University Police Department in Raleigh where she learned a lot about communicating with the public, Lalime, a mother of two, said.
Although Lalime enjoyed working around college students, she chose a year later to become a deputy with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office in order to be closer to home.
Training to be a trooper
On Oct. 18, 2020, Lalime entered the N.C. Highway Patrol Basic Law Enforcement Training School No. 152 and graduated on Dec. 18, 2020.
Once she completed her training, she was assigned to Davidson County’s patrol until her recent transfer to Rockingham.
“I really enjoy the investigative work on collisions and traffic stops,” Lalime said of becoming a trooper.
When she enrolled in her training, COVID-19 was just taking hold in the country, and the pandemic brought drastic changes in the way the patrol school was conducted.
Normally, students attend 12 or 16 weeks of patrol school in Raleigh, doing all their in-class studies and on-the-road training in the state’s capital.
And prior to being accepted to the school, Lalime prepared for the physical training by doing a lot of running and other activities, such as push-ups. Training is rigorous, with recruits typically required to run about five miles every day, she said.
“We did a lot of physical activities all day long. Even on breaks and between classes, we did push-ups and stuff,’’ Lalime said.
“The hardest thing about the school was taking the cold, quick showers every morning,” Lalime said. “You woke up, you went to PT and then you had very minimal time to take a shower, get dressed and get down to formation at the flag-raising and then head for the chow hall.”
The food was okay, but they served a lot of fish, she said, noting, “They did their best to refuel us with healthy foods to get us through the day.”
COVID-19 made training tough
Lalime was one of just four women in her class of 80. Only 50 students graduated, including three of the four women.
And because of the pandemic, trainees were not allowed to go home during the nine-week course.
“They didn’t want us to go home and catch COVID and bring it back,” Lalime said.
And while her class did not have the traditional graduation ceremony, Lalime said that when she received her badge, gun and patrol car, “I was very proud and relieved that all the hard work was earned and done.”
Lalime plans to live with her mother in Browns Summit until she finds a place in Rockingham County.
In her spare time, Lalime likes to ride her two horse she keeps at Flintrock Farms in Reidsville.
When she is off duty, Lalime “goes to ride every chance I get.”
She also enjoys going to the shooting range and practicing with her service weapon or working out at Eden’s Family Fitness on Freeway Drive to keep in shape, Lalime said.
Mother of twins
But, most of her free time is spent with her 8-year-old twin sons, Mason and Luke. They love the patrol car, and they love the fact their mother is in law enforcement, Lalime said, noting her mom is a huge help with the boys while she is working.
Asked about the hardest part of her job, Lalime laughed and replied, “Figuring out where to go for breakfast, lunch or dinner.”
But then, she got serious.
“Having to knock on someone’s door to tell them they’ve lost a loved one is the hardest part of my job,” she said. “That’s why we are so big on writing tickets for speeding, seatbelts and driving while impaired.”