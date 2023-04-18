This is the Year of the Trail in North Carolina. And April 21-23 are dubbed Trails Day Weekend, a celebration of Rockingham County’s blueways (rivers and lakes) and greenways for the entire family to explore and enjoy.

Here’s a look at this week’s scheduled events:

Friday

5-8 p.m. : Kickoff event at Reynolds Brewery, Eden. Live music, free hors d’oeuvres, ax throwing, cash bar.

6:30-7:30 p.m.: Sunset hike on the Smith River Greenway, Eden, begins and ends from Reynold’s Brewery. With sunset at 7:58 p.m., hikers will enjoy the fading light of the day on this easily navigable, flat trail through hardwood forest. A 2-mile hike. Beginner/family friendly.

Saturday

9 a.m.: Hike at Mayo Mountain State Park, Mayodan. Deshazo Mill, 1.5 miles. Beginner/family friendly, ranger-led woodland walk.

10-11:30 a.m. – Paddle on the Smith and Dan rivers. 1 mile. Some Class I rapids and riffles on the Smith with a mellow finish on the Dan. Boats will be provided if you need one. Members of the Dan River Basin Association will lead this trip.

11 a.m. – Hike at Lake Reidsville, 4 miles. This trail ducks in and out of forested coves along the lake. Beginner/family friendly.

1:30 p.m. – Hike at Chinqua-Penn Walking Trail, Reidsville. 1.7 miles. Part of the NC Upper Piedmont Research Station, the 1.7-mile loop winds through old-growth forest, skirts two ponds, and follows the fence lines of pastures where a prized cattle herd grazes. Crops are tested in fields alongside farm roads once used as carriage trails by the wealthy former owners of Chinqua Penn. Remnants of their lavish parties linger in structures built of locally quarried stone. Beginner/family friendly.

2 p.m. – Guided mountain bike ride at Farris Memorial Park, Mayodan. The 3 miles of professionally built trail at Farris Park has good flow and a few rock gardens, and switchbacks to tame the steeper climbs. Beginner/intermediate.

2- 5 p.m. – Paddle on the Dan River. 5 miles, mellow stretch of river with some Class I rapids and assorted riffles. BYOB (Bring Your Own Boat), shuttle will be provided. Paddlers from the Dan River Basin Association will lead this trip. The Dan is wide and easily navigable on this stretch from the new Dan River Game Lands boat ramp to the Leakesville Landing boat access in downtown Eden. Members of the Dan River Basin Association will lead this trip. Learn more and sign up here.

3 p.m.: Hike on the Smith River Greenway, Eden, 3 miles. See Friday’s evening hike for a trail description. Beginner-friendly. Learn more and sign up here.

5-8 p.m. – Sip, Shop & Celebrate Year of the Trail in Uptown Eden. Live music, wine & beer tastings, food and outdoor vendors. Many of the shops will be open late.

Sunday

9 a.m.—noon: Off-trail hike in the Dan River Game Lands. Martha Beckton, trail guru at Rockingham Community college leads an off-trail hike describing where a trail could and should go.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Do it Yourself hikes on Rockingham County’s numerous trails. Hike descriptions will be provided.

1 p.m.: Ribbon cutting and guided hike for the re-opening of the campus trail system at Rockingham Community College, hosted by the Duke Energy TRAILS and the Environmental Planning & Development Program at Rockingham Community College.

For more information, visit the Rockingham County website at rockinghamcountync.gov.