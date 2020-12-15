'Trash the Mask' event at Concord Mills fizzles out

CONCORD — A "Trash the Mask" event was organized over social media and set to take place in a shopping mall outside Charlotte, but the event never happened.

Organizers of the event, Amy Moore Benjamin and Steve Brock, asked attendees over Facebook to meet inside the Concord Mills food court at 6:30 p.m. Friday, to eat what was termed as a "mask-free dinner." Attendees would then go shopping in the mall.

At last count, 57 individuals stated they were going and 284 were interested.

The Facebook event also encouraged attendees to invite others: "Invite as many of your friends as you can, even if they don't need to do Christmas shopping! (the event is shareable) With the new 'King Copper' mandates in place, we may have some push back."

Benjamin and Brock are both administrators of the "Trump Event Images" Facebook group, which contains pictures and videos of several rallies and events in support of President Donald Trump.

Earlier Friday afternoon, around 2 p.m., the event time was changed on the Facebook post to state that the event started at 12:30 p.m. This made it appear the event was held earlier in the day.

But the event actually never took place, according to Concord Police Department Chief Gary Gacek.