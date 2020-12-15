'Trash the Mask' event at Concord Mills fizzles out

CONCORD — A "Trash the Mask" event was organized over social media and set to take place in a shopping mall outside Charlotte, but the event never happened.
Organizers of the event, Amy Moore Benjamin and Steve Brock, asked attendees over Facebook to meet inside the Concord Mills food court at 6:30 p.m. Friday, to eat what was termed as a "mask-free dinner." Attendees would then go shopping in the mall.
At last count, 57 individuals stated they were going and 284 were interested.
The Facebook event also encouraged attendees to invite others: "Invite as many of your friends as you can, even if they don't need to do Christmas shopping! (the event is shareable) With the new 'King Copper' mandates in place, we may have some push back."
Benjamin and Brock are both administrators of the "Trump Event Images" Facebook group, which contains pictures and videos of several rallies and events in support of President Donald Trump.
Earlier Friday afternoon, around 2 p.m., the event time was changed on the Facebook post to state that the event started at 12:30 p.m. This made it appear the event was held earlier in the day.
But the event actually never took place, according to Concord Police Department Chief Gary Gacek.
The police chief told the Independent Tribune that officers had been keeping watch over the mall and food court area, but saw no evidence of the event.
Although the event post changed its time, police, mall security and mall management were present near the food court around 6 p.m. Officers and mall management were posted near the open entrances to the food court.
Around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, the City of Concord and Concord Police Department put out a statement acknowledging the possibility of the "Trash the Mask" event. Officials stated that city personnel were working with Simon Property officials on a course of action.
Officials also stated that Simon planned to offer patrons masks if they were not wearing one. For those who refused, Simon Property officials would then ask those patrons to leave. Simon Property planned to contact Concord Police and press trespassing charges if those individuals did not leave.
According to Gacek, no one was charged with trespassing or was escorted out in relation to the planned event.
Simon Property Group did not respond to comment inquiries.
The event was planned to take place the same day that N.C. Governor Roy Cooper's Modified Stay at Home Order took effect. The order, in response to rapidly increasing COVID-19 metrics in the state, requires people to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It is currently set to end Jan. 8, 2021.
The order also puts extra restrictions on restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, requiring them to close at 10 p.m.
On event organizer Benjamin's Facebook page, there are several posts questioning reported COVID-19 statistics.
The state has experienced a drastic increase in positive COVID-19 tests and an increase in hospitalizations since Nov. 1. Over the past week, the state has seen the number of positive cases a day climb to over 6,000. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that more than 7,500 tests came back positive, a number Dr. Mandy K. Cohen described as staggering and alarming.
Cohen also stated that the state is starting to see the effects of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The order that went into effect Friday evening is meant to limit large gatherings.
But "Trash the Mask" organizers may not be through with the idea. The event post has been updated to state that attendees should meet for brunch at 10:15 a.m. The date for the event has not been changed, however, so it's unclear whether organizers have another day in mind.
