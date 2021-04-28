Trash to Treasured Routine: Bullins' walks snag waste

MADISON—One man’s trash has created another man’s treasured routine here.
George Bullins walked the Wieland Copper Products plant floor for 42 years. During his 12-hour shifts operating an overhead crane, he trod a vast building, hooking and unhooking enormous loads of gleaming pipe. “I was up and down steps all day long with those cables.”
Then last fall, the pandemic robbed Bullins of his job and its inherent exercise.
“They shut down my department and I got laid off on Oct. 2,” Bullins said on a recent afternoon from his home here on Bailey Road off N.C. Highway 704.
“That’s when I decided to start walking two miles every day,” said the Mayodan native.
Raised as a responsible farm boy in the town’s Woodbine Community, Bullins, 73, grew up tending his family’s three plow mules daily. He and his six siblings valued what they had, what they earned and enjoyed a life built from their resourcefulness.
So when Bullins found himself wading through discarded fast food wrappers, and soda pop bottles along his country road, he also found purpose.
“I started carrying a bag with me each day so I could clean up and down the road,” said Bullins whose marked off two-mile routes on the south and north ends of Bailey Road.
“It was really awful – the trash in the ditches and everything, so I decided it would look a lot better if I could clean it up,” said Bullins, whose wife Nancy walks in the evenings and reports trash spots for Bullins to target during his morning regimen.”
“I saw right quick it was going to take up my whole walk time just cleaning. I’d easily fill up five 30-gallon trash bags when I first started,” he said, explaining some drivers stop at the north end of the road and empty their car ashtrays onto the grassy shoulder. Other folks cast out flight-size glass liquor bottles, stray packaging and the like.
“I guess it just seems like people don’t care about the environment or the look of the highway,” said Bullins who starts his daily walks at 8:50 a.m. after a cup of coffee.
Growing up, Bullins and his age mates understood that keeping your community and your personal property tended were important values.
“We raised tobacco and Mama always kept a clean house,” he said. “When we got out of school, we had jobs to do and mine was keeping the mules fed. Daddy started us out young in the field. We had to hoe tobacco, keep the grass and weeds out of it and pick it. Everything was done by hand and it was close to five acres we tended.”
After seven months of hard work along his country roadside, Bullins said he’s finally noticing a difference.
Litter has lessened as folks have seen Bullins swing his cane-style gripper tool, walking and plucking litter, day after day. They’ve heeded his pleas from homemade signs.
“I have lots of people stop to really encourage me and say they really appreciate it. Stuff like that keeps me going,” Bullins said with a chuckle.
“The trash seems like it is a little bit better each day – nothing like it used to be.”
His hand-lettered signs seem to help discourage offenders, Bullins said. 73. “I fixed two signs. I spent a lot of time doing mine and I’ve got them bolted down.”
With hot weather coming, Bullins will turn his attention to gardening and fishing, but he’ll continue his clean-up campaign. “I’m thinking about maybe later on, getting another job,” he said. “But for now, this is nice and it keeps me going.”