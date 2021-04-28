Trash to Treasured Routine: Bullins' walks snag waste

“It was really awful – the trash in the ditches and everything, so I decided it would look a lot better if I could clean it up,” said Bullins, whose wife Nancy walks in the evenings and reports trash spots for Bullins to target during his morning regimen.”

“I saw right quick it was going to take up my whole walk time just cleaning. I’d easily fill up five 30-gallon trash bags when I first started,” he said, explaining some drivers stop at the north end of the road and empty their car ashtrays onto the grassy shoulder. Other folks cast out flight-size glass liquor bottles, stray packaging and the like.

“I guess it just seems like people don’t care about the environment or the look of the highway,” said Bullins who starts his daily walks at 8:50 a.m. after a cup of coffee.

Growing up, Bullins and his age mates understood that keeping your community and your personal property tended were important values.

“We raised tobacco and Mama always kept a clean house,” he said. “When we got out of school, we had jobs to do and mine was keeping the mules fed. Daddy started us out young in the field. We had to hoe tobacco, keep the grass and weeds out of it and pick it. Everything was done by hand and it was close to five acres we tended.”