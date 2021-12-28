Traumatized vets are connecting to services, but is it enough?

Hamid has been able to receive assistance from the Interpreting Freedom Fund, which aims to help former Afghan interpreters and other allies fleeing to Charlotte. One specific program Hamid was able to receive help through is Operation Connect Vet, a nonprofit that takes former interpreters who have arrived in the United States, and connects them back to military personnel that they worked with overseas.

“I really appreciate them,” Hamid said. “They came yesterday to the airport and they had a really good welcome and then they brought us to our new home today and spent the whole day with me, and took me everywhere so I’m really happy for that.”

‘We got to do better’

For many such as Vincent, taking that first step toward getting help can be difficult, especially when there are cultural barriers.

“I never really necessarily went in talking to somebody the way I should have, but it was hard because back when I was 21, I did not know where I could actually get the resource,” Vincent said. “I didn’t even really know that I had these things going on.”