Tree crushes house near Rock/Guilford border, no injuries

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — A huge oak tree, felled by winds from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Zeta, crushed the roof of a one-story brick house Thursday morning along U.S. 158 near the border of Rockingham and Guilford counties.
Homeowners Chris and Susan Simpson, who were not injured by the massive oak that broke through their roof, said they’ve almost grown used to such damage.
Nearly two years ago to the day, winds from Hurricane Michael blew four oaks onto the house causing similar extensive damage.
“The Lord takes care of us,” said Susan Simpson, noting the family dodged injuries in both cases.
“We’ve got good insurance,'' she said. "It could have been worse.”
As it was, the tree destroyed the roof, landed in the living room and obliterated the front porch.
The Simpsons’ daughter, Casey, 22, was the only one at home when the tree toppled late Thursday morning.
She was about to leave for classes at Rockingham County Community College and said if the tree had stood its ground a few more minutes, she’d have missed it all.
“It was loud,” she said, recalling she'd noticed a split in the oak's trunk not long before it fell.
It came down on the house sometime between 11:30 a.m. and noon, when wind gusts were reported to be at their peak of around 35 m.p.h. across much of the Piedmont.
Indeed, the storm's winds across the Southeast left about 2 million people, including hundreds in Rockingham County, without power and with extensive damage.
Rockingham County 911 operators took 494 calls between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. from individuals with power outages, downed trees and blocked roads, according to county emergency response officials.
Forty callers reported trees or limbs on their homes, officials said.
Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said the county was able to get good use out of a new mobile barricade trailer on Thursday, using it to block off debris-cluttered roadways.
The trailer, funded earlier this year by a Domestic Preparedness Grant, served to free up Department of Transportation workers to tend to vital repairs during the storm, Cates said in a news release.
The Simpsons, in a repeat of their 2018 debacle, said they plan to leave their damaged home for better shelter until repairs can be made. They anticipate it could take months.
Susan Simpson said the house was built in 1911 with stout lumber. She noted more recent construction with cheaper wood might easily have been destroyed.
The family is the the fourth generation of Simpsons to occupy the residence.
“It’s a beautiful old house,” she said. “It means a lot to my husband’s family.”
Thursday’s near-catastrophe made Susan Simpson realize the inherent goodness of strangers, she said.
People she’d never met stopped to offer help and financial assistance not long after the tree fell, she said.
And members of three churches to which the Simpsons have ties – Shady Grove Wesleyan of Colfax, First Wesleyan of High Point and Liberty Wesleyan, just up the road – quickly arrived to move belongings the family will need while the house is under repair.
