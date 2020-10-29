Tree crushes house near Rock/Guilford border, no injuries

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — A huge oak tree, felled by winds from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Zeta, crushed the roof of a one-story brick house Thursday morning along U.S. 158 near the border of Rockingham and Guilford counties.

Homeowners Chris and Susan Simpson, who were not injured by the massive oak that broke through their roof, said they’ve almost grown used to such damage.

Nearly two years ago to the day, winds from Hurricane Michael blew four oaks onto the house causing similar extensive damage.

“The Lord takes care of us,” said Susan Simpson, noting the family dodged injuries in both cases.

“We’ve got good insurance,'' she said. "It could have been worse.”

As it was, the tree destroyed the roof, landed in the living room and obliterated the front porch.

The Simpsons’ daughter, Casey, 22, was the only one at home when the tree toppled late Thursday morning.

She was about to leave for classes at Rockingham County Community College and said if the tree had stood its ground a few more minutes, she’d have missed it all.

“It was loud,” she said, recalling she'd noticed a split in the oak's trunk not long before it fell.