Trench collapse death leads to hefty penalties against N.C. construction company

Attempts by The Charlotte Observer on Saturday to reach the company were unsuccessful. The company’s voice mailbox was full and wasn’t accepting messages.

The maximum penalty for each serious violation is $7,000, and for a willful serious violation, $70,000, Bouchard said.

“The General Statutes say that the Labor Department has to take into consideration various factors such as the gravity of the violation, the size of the business, the good faith and cooperation of the employer, and the history of previous violations,” Bouchard wrote in the email.

“The penalties are in no way designed to make up for loss of life,” she said.

By law, money from such citations goes to a civil penalty and forfeiture fund, with monies distributed to public school systems, according to Bouchard.