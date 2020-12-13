 Skip to main content
Trevor Prevette named Eagle Scout
Trevor Prevette named Eagle Scout

Trevor Wyatt Prevette, son of Ken and Caroll Prevette of Reidsville, received his Eagle Scout Award on November 10.

A senior at Rockingham County High School and a member of Troop 103, Prevette is sponsored by Summerfield First Baptist Church.

For his service project, Prevette led the design, planning and construction of four picnic tables at Bethany Community School in Summerfield. The tables will be used by faculty, staff and students during outdoor activities.

Prevette thanked Vicky Bethel, principal of Bethany Community School; Jamie Nelson, his scoutmaster; and Josh Rubio, his Eagle Scout coach, for their support of his project.

 Courtesy of Carroll Prevette
