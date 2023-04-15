REIDSVILLE — Tri-State Steel this week announced plans for a $1.3 million expansion, a necessity to meet local industrial expansion demand, officials said.

Tri-State's business has steadily grown over the last 30-plus years, but demand over the last three years has been monumental, company leaders said in a recent press release.

In 2020, when most of the nation was forced to shut down due to COVID-19, Tri-State braced for the worst only to find themselves on the cusp of one of the biggest expansions in their company’s history, owners said.

Despite the economic turmoil and restraints caused by COVID, industrial announcements kept coming in the area.

In 2020 alone, Rockingham County welcomed Nestle/Purina PetCare, Farmina, and Ontex. And all of these new industrial clients required steel in their facilities.

In order to keep pace with such increased demand, Tri-State recently invested $1.3 million to expand its current warehouse facility, a move that doubles its storage space and increases its efficiency to load trucks by 200%, company officials announced.

The warehouse expansion will mean Tri-State can house 160% more material, allowing inventory levels to increase, officials said. Such increased material loading and housing ability have prompted the company to add five more delivery and hire hiring nine new employees to manage the workload, bringing the total workforce to 23.

The company's owner further realized that the public needed a way to purchase smaller quantities of steel products for personal and commercial projects. So the company recently opened the Tri-State Steel Retail Store at 2513 Richardson Drive in Reidsville.

Founded by Gerald ‘Jerry’ Scott, Tri-State Steel began operations here in 1988. Reidsville seemed the ideal choice for a number of reasons: its central location in the state, proximity to the Piedmont Triad, inclusion in the North Carolina Core, and a location that made it easy to service southern Virginia, as well as North Carolina.

In 1992, Scott welcomed his son, Steve, to the family business. Steve Scott became president of the company in 2008. He went on to purchase the business from his father in 2020.

“Regardless if the customer is a Fortune 100 company or a local welding shop, Tri-State Steel is always here to give our customers what they need when they need it,” said Steve Scott.

The new retail space celebrated its grand opening on March 25th and an official Reidsville Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on April 12th.

“Tri-State Steel’s goal is to differentiate ourselves in everything we do,” Scott said. “We care about our people. We care about our customers. We care about getting to the finish line with our customers. We put their needs at the forefront of everything we do, which is why we have invested so much time, money, and energy in creating the retail store which allows us to go back to our roots. We look forward to having those personal interactions with customers and assisting them in our new retail space.”