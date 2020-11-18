Triad author M.L. Huie releases next spy thriller in Livy Nash series

Fleming tries to make sure Livy understands the toll being a double agent can take on a person, emotionally as well as physically. But she’s determined to do whatever she can to rescue her friend.

In Washington, she quickly finds herself embroiled in what may be her most perilous mission to date. In addition to the physical dangers, she doesn’t really know whom she can trust. And she has serious misgivings about what it will take to persuade the Russian officer to give her information about Margot.

As in the first novel, M.L. Huie spins a well-plotted tale about postwar Washington and throws some surprises at Livy and at the reader. There’s plenty of suspense as Livy finds herself in perilous situations and does the best she can to stay alive and carry out her mission. No superhero, Livy is a bright, determined young woman who does her best in a difficult job. She makes some mistakes, and she has plenty of doubts. The real-life Ian Fleming gave us 007’s unabashed womanizing, but Huie’s Livy Nash is a believable young woman, not a carefree James Bond in a skirt.

The book ends with Livy in occupied Germany, poised to embark on yet another assignment fraught with peril. Stay tuned for the next installment.