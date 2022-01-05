Triad health systems: Do not go to the emergency department simply to get COVID-19 tests

GREENSBORO — Triad hospital systems are asking people not to show up at emergency departments for COVID-19 tests.

Cone Health, which includes Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, Novant Health and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist collectively asked last week in a news release that large numbers of people are seeking the tests at their emergency facilities. However, the hospital representatives say emergency departments aren’t the place for routine COVID-19 testing.

People wanting COVID-19 tests are causing longer waits in already crowded emergency departments, according to the news release.

“(I)t is imperative that our communities seek the care they need, when they need it — in the right place,” the hospital systems said in the release. People simply seeking COVID-19 testing may cause delays for people with true emergencies, officials said.