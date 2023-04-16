GREENSBORO — Triad Stage has put a pause on its operations just before the opening of a stage play by one of the writers of NBC’s “This is Us.”

The professional regional theater stopped selling tickets to shows “while we examine all options available to our organization at this time,” according to a letter to patrons.

Tickets sold through the agency for the Eastern Music Festival are not affected.

“The struggle of the regional theater is something much bigger than Triad Stage,” said Deborah Hayes, the co-chair of the organization’s board of directors.

The theater suspended operations for more than two years during the pandemic and audiences haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels since the October reopening, Hayes said. Moreover, the cost to produce the kind of high-quality theater that audiences came to expect has nearly doubled, and qualified labor is challenging to find.

Triad Stage has six full-time employees, including its executive director, and there have been no layoffs, Hayes said.

The longtime Greensboro fixture is known for classical plays by renowned playwrights as well as original productions. Triad Stage had reopened post-pandemic with a core staff and outside contractors, with the intention of slowly bringing on full-time staff.

Pre-pandemic, North Carolina and New York actors often filled the cast and at one time the operation had close to 2,500 season passholders, which was 42 percent of theater capacity and more than 800 annual donors. Over the course of 20 seasons, Triad Stage has produced over 140 mainstage productions, including 20 world premieres. It has sold almost 620,000 tickets and has employed hundreds of local artists and artisans, Hayes said.

“We are profoundly grateful to every person who ever purchased a ticket, made a financial contribution, said a nice word or volunteered time in support of Triad Stage in the last 20 years,” Hayes said. “We don’t take that support for granted.”

While a number of regional theaters across the country have closed during the pandemic, including the Lyric in Atlanta, the Actors Theater of Charlotte and others that are decades old, Triad Stage’s volunteer board wanted to seek out options on moving forward. No discussions have taken place but the group had a timing issue at hand.

The decision was made not to open the upcoming comedy “The Cake,” so production was halted. It is about a gay wedding and themes of faith and family, found families, “cancel culture” and sex after 40. It is written by Winston-Salem native Bekah Brunstetter. At the time the commitment was made, the upcoming season looked promising, Hayes said.

“We had to make a bit of a leap of faith,” Hayes said.

“The Cake” was the last show planned for this season. The theater cancelled the show before single tickets, which are typically a large percentage of the box office, went on sale.

Two other productions had gone on earlier this season. Triad Stage’s reopened in the 300-seat Pyrle Theatre on South Elm Street in October with “Rebellious,” by North Carolina playwright Mike Wiley, which followed four Bennett College students through the sit-in movement, which was given a second wind in the 1960s at the old F.W. Woolworth Department Store — now the International Civil Rights Center and Museum — just down the street from the theater.

It drew smaller audiences.

Hayes says that there has been no data to suggest that the Tanger Center entertainment venue has negatively impacted Triad Stage’s audience.

“Touring houses are also important resources for live performance consumption for all communities, and I stand by the belief that Triad Stage and the Tanger Center are meant to complement one another, rather than compete,” Hayes said. “Still, it is a fact that there is a finite number of entertainment dollars available in any community, and to a certain extent we all compete for our share of them.”