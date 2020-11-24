Triad Stage co-founder Preston Lane resigns from the downtown Greensboro theater

GREENSBORO — Preston Lane has resigned from Triad Stage, the downtown professional theater that he opened with Richard Whittington nearly two decades ago.

Triad Stage announced Monday, Nov. 23 that Lane had notified the theater board of trustees on Nov. 9 that he was resigning from his post as producing artistic director.

The news release from Marketing Director Deidre James did not elaborate on why Lane had resigned. James said she is not able to speak on personnel matters. Lane did not respond to calls for comment.

Like other theater and music organizations, Triad Stage has stopped producing live performances during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has continued to present plays and concerts virtually.

It has suffered financially as a result, as have other artistic organizations. In the spring, it laid off several staff members.

Lane came to Greensboro in 1998, with plans to start a nonprofit professional theater downtown with fellow Yale graduate Whittington. They raised more than $5 million and turned the former downtown Montgomery Ward department store at 232 S. Elm St. into home base for Triad Stage. The venue opened in 2002 and has entertained patrons since that time with a variety of shows.

Lane directed more than 50 productions there, according to the theater website at triadstage.org. The theater produced several of Lane's plays and adaptations.