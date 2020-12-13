Triad Stage reduces staffing for second time since onset of pandemic

GREENSBORO — Financial pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic and the resignation of its artistic director amid sexual abuse allegations have prompted Triad Stage to make staffing cuts and changes.

The downtown professional theater has cut three positions from its paid professional staff, Board of Trustees Chair Deborah Hayes said in a Thursday email to supporters.

She did not identify the positions, but said later that three professional positions remain, "supported by other personnel as appropriate."

For now, according to her email, operations will be managed by Katie O’Kelly, director of operations and production. Sarah Hankins will serve as interim artistic and learning director.

Hayes said that she planned to provide an update in January "on our plans to strengthen this wonderful organization and reopen for in-person performances after the COVID-19 situation is safely resolved."

In March, the pandemic stopped Triad Stage from producing live theatrical productions for audiences — as it has for theaters internationally.

Former producing artistic director Preston Lane said then that he had laid off two-thirds of its 26-member staff.