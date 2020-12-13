Triad Stage reduces staffing for second time since onset of pandemic

GREENSBORO — Financial pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic and the resignation of its artistic director amid sexual abuse allegations have prompted Triad Stage to make staffing cuts and changes.
The downtown professional theater has cut three positions from its paid professional staff, Board of Trustees Chair Deborah Hayes said in a Thursday email to supporters.
She did not identify the positions, but said later that three professional positions remain, "supported by other personnel as appropriate."
For now, according to her email, operations will be managed by Katie O’Kelly, director of operations and production. Sarah Hankins will serve as interim artistic and learning director.
Hayes said that she planned to provide an update in January "on our plans to strengthen this wonderful organization and reopen for in-person performances after the COVID-19 situation is safely resolved."
In March, the pandemic stopped Triad Stage from producing live theatrical productions for audiences — as it has for theaters internationally.
Former producing artistic director Preston Lane said then that he had laid off two-thirds of its 26-member staff.
"We made cuts in the spring when the pandemic first hit," Hayes said in the email, "and we appreciate the efforts of our staff over the past nine months to develop new ways to deliver relevant, engaging programs."
"However," Hayes added, "as we prepared to enter the new year, it became painfully clear that we had to make additional staffing reductions."
The board also is "evaluating how to refocus our creative direction" with the resignation of Lane, who co-founded the theater in 1998 with fellow Yale graduate Richard Whittington.
Lane's position was not among those eliminated in the recent cutback.
A Nov. 23 article published by Triad City Beat, an alternative weekly, reported that some UNCG male theater alumni are accusing Lane of sexual abuse — allegations that Lane has denied.
They said that the alleged incidents occurred while they were students at UNCG, where Lane taught acting and directing part-time until December 2019.
The article didn't specify when the alleged incidents occurred.
Triad Stage announced on Nov. 23 that Lane notified its Board of Trustees on Nov. 9 that he was resigning.
Triad City Beat, which is based in Greensboro, released its story online minutes later.
Hayes' letter said that Lane's announcement "was followed by media reports containing anonymous allegations of misconduct by him a decade ago, and of our investigation that began immediately after the allegations were called to our attention."
Lane's attorney has said that he "denies any and all allegations of sexual abuse."
Triad City Beat reported that four male alumni told of their experiences as UNCG students in a videoconferencing meeting this summer with two Triad Stage board members and an outside lawyer as part of an internal investigation.
"Triad Stage investigated the anonymous allegations upon learning of them in Summer 2020," Hayes said in a follow-up statement. "Given that these allegations were approximately a decade old, and the realities of conducting an investigation during restrictions created by the pandemic, the process took several months."
The Triad City Beat article also prompted UNCG to release a statement, saying that it had been investigating the concerns "since we were made aware of them by several alumni in August of 2020."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!