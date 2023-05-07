WENTWORTH - Rockingham County High School had three senior student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play collegiately May 3. Dominick Hawkins, Paydon Reynolds and Hadlee Russell decided to make it a family affair on signing day in the gymnasium on Wall Court.

Hawkins will play baseball at Greensboro College following his high school graduation later this spring.

Softball teammates Reynolds and Russell are taking their games to Greensboro College and Guilford College respectively. The duo are key members of a Cougars squad that won both the 2023 Mid-State 3A Conference regular season and tournament championships in 2023 and now have their sights set on the state playoffs which begin this week.

Hawkins, an infield specialist, not only pitched, but played third and first base as well. Through the end of the conference tournament, on the mound he had a 1.97 ERA and a .921 fielding percentage. He was equally adept at the plate with a .448 batting average. Over the course of the season to-date he has scored 37runs, 30 hits and 20 RBIs.

Hawkins was a key player that helped Rockingham close out the regular season with a second place finish and a 16-6 overall record and earn a spot in the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament championship.

For the softball team, Reynolds has played catcher and spent some time in the outfield for Rockingham this season.

Russell, primarily a short stop, also played some first base as well as the outfield.

Reynolds and Russell are not only nearly flawless in the field, but also proficient at the plate with multiple hits, RBIs and home runs that have helped the Cougars win both the league regular season and Mid-State 3A Conference tournament championship titles.

The Rockingham softball team, who closed out the tournament with an 19-5 overall record, has really heated up in recent weeks, winning six in a row, five of which were shutouts. During that span, they dominated - outscoring the opposition by a 93-2 margin.

Both the baseball and softball teams have already locked up automatic post season bids thanks in large-part to the stellar play of the trio.

All three now look to close out the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs hoisting championship hardware and both the softball and baseball teams have the talent to get it done.