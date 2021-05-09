Trio of Sisters Celebrate Motherhood

MAYODAN— Marie Zomborodo and her sisters are thankful to celebrate being mothers today, but for the first time in their lives they’ll miss paying in-person tribute to their own mom.
Instead of a family party, the trio of former Spencer sisters, will have to check in with their steadfast matriarch Marietta Spencer, 87, who will spend this Mother’s Day in the hospital, Zomborodo of Eden said.
Friday found the sisters visiting Mayodan to shop for patio umbrellas and bright planting flowers and talking about how motherhood has enriched their lives.
Quick to laugh as they walked arm-in-arm, the women spoke about the excitement of watching a child’s personality develop.
“Watching them grow up and coming to be young women and young men is just wonderful,’’ said Zomborodo, a retired security officer for Procter & Gamble, whose son Devon Spencer is 35.
The two are very close, with Devon taking on something of a paternal role with Zomborodo, who raised him as a single parent.
“He thinks’ he’s my daddy,’’ Zomborodo said with a chuckle, relaxing over a Chick-fil-A treat with another sister, Deborah Moore of Eden and Ruffin.
Mother’s Day will also be a time for Zomborodo to celebrate her son’s improving health, she said. For a long time, she and Devon have made thrice-weekly trips to doctors in Chapel Hill for treatment of his severe sleep apnea.
The disorder is caused by tissue in the throat obstructing the airway during sleep. Untreated, sleep apnea can lead to debilitating sleepiness, chronic illnesses and organ damage. Such symptoms can make it impossible to drive, even, as they did in Devon’s case.
But his health is improving, his mother said.
“He just got his learner’s permit, he’s doing better, and he’s just so happy, just so thrilled about that,’’ Zomborodo said. “My son and I are probably going to Outback in Danville to celebrate Mother’s Day.’’
Moore, who has a daughter, Olympia Moore, and a son, Albert Moore, beamed with pride describing them.
“The children … they have just been a joy,’’ said Moore, who retired from sales. “They haven’t ever gotten into any trouble. They just learn so much. They learn from us, and we learn so much from them,’’ Moore said.
“Just actually seeing who they become, what they do is so wonderful,’’ Zomborodo said.
On Mother’s Day, “I’m looking for peace, happiness and love,” said Johnson, the mother of three daughters and one son. She plans to serve as an usher at her church today then pay a visit to cheer up her sister Rachel Evans, who has been ill.
For Johnson, the delight of motherhood is simple. “It’s been watching them grow up to be young women and young men and come into their own.’’