Trio of Sisters Celebrate Motherhood

The disorder is caused by tissue in the throat obstructing the airway during sleep. Untreated, sleep apnea can lead to debilitating sleepiness, chronic illnesses and organ damage. Such symptoms can make it impossible to drive, even, as they did in Devon’s case.

But his health is improving, his mother said.

“He just got his learner’s permit, he’s doing better, and he’s just so happy, just so thrilled about that,’’ Zomborodo said. “My son and I are probably going to Outback in Danville to celebrate Mother’s Day.’’

Moore, who has a daughter, Olympia Moore, and a son, Albert Moore, beamed with pride describing them.

“The children … they have just been a joy,’’ said Moore, who retired from sales. “They haven’t ever gotten into any trouble. They just learn so much. They learn from us, and we learn so much from them,’’ Moore said.

“Just actually seeing who they become, what they do is so wonderful,’’ Zomborodo said.

On Mother’s Day, “I’m looking for peace, happiness and love,” said Johnson, the mother of three daughters and one son. She plans to serve as an usher at her church today then pay a visit to cheer up her sister Rachel Evans, who has been ill.

For Johnson, the delight of motherhood is simple. “It’s been watching them grow up to be young women and young men and come into their own.’’