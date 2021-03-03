Triumvirate of Friends Leads Madison-Mayodan Rec Center

MAYODAN
With over 100 years of friendship between them, the new young leaders of the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center share much more than just a love of sports administration.
With quick-witted banter, inside jokes, the hearts and minds of childhood friends Lee Mitchell, Le Burris and Lindsay Pegg, are well aligned. After years of honing their talents in other cities, the trio of McMichael High School alums is back home serving as M&M Recreation Center Executive Director, Maintenance & Events Coordinator and Recreation Specialist, respectively.
Hired to lead the center in January 2018, Mitchell has brought fresh and innovative ideas to the popular workout hub. Mitchell’s love for the center runs deep, too.
It was a place where Mitchell found support not only for his athleticism, but a place to learn healthy behaviors and sportsmanship.
“ I was one of a family of six,” says Mitchell. “Because of the Recreation Center’s affordable and local sports programming, I was able to play football at the age of nine.”
And it’s just that type of access Mitchell wants to continue to provide to the community, he said.
“Most people never get to land their dream job.” said Mitchell. “But for me, my dream was always to return home and manage the Recreation Center. I built my career at the (Greensboro Spears) YMCA around becoming the best sports administrator I could be. And ... my dream came true and I got to come home and serve those who had so generously loved and served me over the course of my entire childhood.”
In order to reach his goals at the M&M Recreation Center, Mitchell realized he needed to build a dream team of helpmates.
Having played on opposing sports teams until middle school, Mitchell and Burris were also grade school classmates and later roommates at Greensboro College. They learned one another’s work habits and personalities much in the same way brothers do.
With a competitive and playful rivalry, the two find laughter in the work day even amidst the major challenges due to COVID-19. And they’ve implemented a lot of changes since Burris was hired in March 2020.
With the retirement of Tim Landreth, Mitchell felt Burris would be the perfect counterpart to preserve and maintain the building and to plan for its future.
Burris has used his zeal and skill to update the center’s dance studio with better sound and a new drop ceiling that safeguards against mold problems.
In addition, he’s upgraded restrooms and overseen painting and lighting updates of the entire facility to give it a fresh appearance.
This winter Burris found ways to beat COVID-19’s barriers by implementing the live streaming of games through social media. Parents and grandparents alike were able to safety enjoy their childrens’ games in real time from the comfort of their homes.
However, with the loss of spring and summer sports programming in 2020, Mitchell and Burris had to find a way to keep the center vital. And they developed an ingenious plan with the introduction of the center’s Dan River tubing trips.
At only $12 an outing, the tubing trips were very popular and helped market the rec center and pipe funds to its revenue stream. In fact, the center more than met its budgetary needs.
Burris, a self proclaimed river rat who is highly knowledgeable about kayaking, canoeing and tubing, is already planning to expand the tubing program for summer. He’s also considering the addition of kayaking and canoeing trips and future whitewater training.
Burris said he hopes to utilize the Washington Mills State Park River Access for future endeavors.
Lindsay Pegg, a year younger than Burris and Mitchell, is by no means an outsider.
In fact, she and Burris played tee ball together for several years, beginning when they were 4-years-olds. A stellar athlete, Pegg comes from a rich career of sports administration.
From her most recent time as senior program director at the Asheville and Hendersonville YMCAs, she gained experience overseeing aquatics, childcare and sports. While working at the Spears YMCA in Greensboro, Pegg learned how to mobilize and organize large recreation events with meticulous flair.
Pegg also brings experience from her stint as the Aquatics and Youth & Family Director at the Greensboro Country Club.
Ever the adventurer, Pegg spent a full year in Casablanca, Morocco, teaching physical education to elementary school kids at George Washington Academy.
The jovial and playful Pegg draws young and older patrons to her side. Currently, she is revitalizing the Senior Games of Rockingham County and focusing on heightening the awareness of these special games to the larger community.
Her drive and creativity are a great match with Mitchell and Burris. Having been close friends with both since childhood — even attending prom as friends with Mitchell over 20 years ago— Pegg seems to share a common language with Mitchell and Burris.
Pegg has re-envisioned the senior programming amidst COVID-19 so that seniors can interact with proper safety precautions. For instance, they now participate in drive-in Bingo every Friday morning with breakfast by the Painted Plate.
In addition, Pegg is bringing in a tax specialist in to assist qualifying seniors with taxes, as well as transforming the library to an art center for seniors.
Lauren Motsinger, an employee of 15 years at the center, was a classmate of Pegg’s and says she’s grateful for the energy the new leadership has shown.
“We all get along so well with each other on a professional level, but also as friends. I am eager to see what’s now in store for the center with Le and Lindsay’s energy now onboard. Everyone brings something different to the table. Improvements to the center have already been made in such a short time. I wholeheartedly believe we are poised for an incredible future,” Motsinger said.
Pegg and Burris are thankful for Mitchell and his vision. “He’s like the Pied Piper. He calls or whistles and you follow,’’ Pegg said.
“We know how to work together and compete because of sports,’’ Burris said. “It gives us a common mind and our hearts are rooted in the same experiences.”
Pegg compares it to baseball game where she plays a mean shortstop and Mitchell plays a very supportive second base.
With soccer, tee ball, softball, baseball and volleyball all gearing up in March, the three friends and colleagues are high octane energy. And it’s contagious to all around them.
Working alongside these three amigos, is their former physical education teacher and coach, Pat Sedlock.
“It seems like yesterday I was coaching them and they were competing on the athletic fields. They were always competing, whether it was on the playing field or in the PE classes,’’ Sedlock said.
“It is a pleasure to work with these three all these years later. I really believe having former classmates, working in the recreation department in Madison-Mayodan, is a unique and perfect fit for the community,’’ Sedlock said. “ This is where they grew up. Madison-Mayodan Recreation is very fortunate to have these three outstanding individuals working toward a common goal. Just as they poured everything they had at McMichael High, there is no doubt that same dedication will be seen in all the programs at Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center.”