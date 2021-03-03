Triumvirate of Friends Leads Madison-Mayodan Rec Center

MAYODAN

With over 100 years of friendship between them, the new young leaders of the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center share much more than just a love of sports administration.

With quick-witted banter, inside jokes, the hearts and minds of childhood friends Lee Mitchell, Le Burris and Lindsay Pegg, are well aligned. After years of honing their talents in other cities, the trio of McMichael High School alums is back home serving as M&M Recreation Center Executive Director, Maintenance & Events Coordinator and Recreation Specialist, respectively.

Hired to lead the center in January 2018, Mitchell has brought fresh and innovative ideas to the popular workout hub. Mitchell’s love for the center runs deep, too.

It was a place where Mitchell found support not only for his athleticism, but a place to learn healthy behaviors and sportsmanship.

“ I was one of a family of six,” says Mitchell. “Because of the Recreation Center’s affordable and local sports programming, I was able to play football at the age of nine.”

And it’s just that type of access Mitchell wants to continue to provide to the community, he said.