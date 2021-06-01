Trooper believes building youth through sports makes better people

“With Lee Johnson, you are not going to find a better guy. He’s the guy you just want to hang out with just because of his personality, but he’s helped with the middle school coaching for I think the last 20 years now. I’m in my fourth year, and when I first walked in, I didn’t know a soul, and he comes up and introduces himself and said ‘whatever I can do, let me know and I’ll do whatever I can to help you.’ That’s just the kind of guy he is. Keeping stats on Friday nights when he is not on duty and coaching middle school football and getting them ready for high school is invaluable. But his personality and how much he cares about the football program, plus what he does to protect the community, speaks volumes about him. I’m glad he is one of my friends and we are lucky to have him,” Baker said.