Trooper believes building youth through sports makes better people

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
North Carolina State Trooper Lt. Lee Johnson has devoted his professional life to protecting, serving and defending the citizens of this state as a law enforcement officer.
Life in his spare time isn’t much different. For more than 20 years he has served as a volunteer youth sports coach, working to impart wisdom and shape future generations of student athletes.
Being a team player comes natural to Johnson. The former Rockingham County High School quarterback, who pitched for the Cougars baseball program and played point guard for the basketball team, loves his alma mater and community, and he’s devoted his life to sharing the lessons learned from his playing days to help kids.
Following his high school graduation in 1994, Johnson attended Rockingham Community College then transferred to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he received his BA in sociology in 1998.
After college, Johnson initially wasn’t sure in which direction he would go from a career standpoint, but he knew he wanted to give something back to society.
A life dedicated to service
Whether he realized it or not at the time, law enforcement was always in the back of his mind.
As a kid, he recalled his mom and grandfather, somewhat in awe, would always point out every time they saw a North Carolina State Trooper. “There goes the man,” they would say, and it made an indelible impression on Johnson.
“Seeing the tough and professional guys in the clean, crisp, pressed uniforms — driving the intimidating black and gray cruiser was very impressive, and that’s the type of person I wanted to be. It drew me towards the profession,” he said. “I had a friend, Greg Strader, he was a trooper, and his dad was a retired line sergeant. I got to talking to them and started training for it and put my application in — and next thing you know, I’m starting patrol school,” he said.
Choosing a career in law enforcement is never an easy decision given the dangers officers face on a daily basis, but for Johnson, it was the right call and one he’s never regretted.
“This is an exciting job, and I’ve always been an adrenaline junkie,” Johnson said. “I’ve always liked the things that get the blood pumping, and definitely chasing someone at over 100 miles per hour is something that will get your adrenaline going. But the main thing is that I want to help people and do something that makes a difference.”
Over the years, Johnson has worked in several different regions of the state as a trooper. He has continued to progress through the ranks and recently was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant.
“He’s a consummate professional and a great leader,” North Carolina Highway Patrol Capt. Jason Deardorff said. “In his younger years, he taught defensive tactics and also has been selected to teach officers for the patrol all across the state. Only so many people get those opportunities and those are the people that are very good at what they do. He’s done a great job as a trooper as he has transitioned into a supervisor,” said Deardorff.
Born to be a mentor
Johnson is certainly a professional and committed to his job, but in some ways he doesn’t fit the prototypical model of a law enforcement officer.
Over the course of his career, he has taught life lessons not only on the courts and fields across the region as a volunteer coach but as a trooper as well. He’s lectured kids many times over the last two decades and employed out-of-the-box thinking and techniques to try to reach kids.
Johnson says he thinks it is important for people to sometimes see the heart and the good intentions of the man behind the badge. Several years ago, McMichael High School Student Resource Officer Shane Woodall asked him to do a presentation for the entire student body, and the charismatic trooper agreed to share lessons he’s learned throughout his life.
During the address, he encouraged the students to stay on a good and righteous path and to have a meaningful life, but he also urged them to maintain a free and fun spirit.
“I like to grab a kid’s attention because sometimes when a guy in uniform tries to talk to them, they kind of blow you off, so I started the whole speech out with a comic routine at Shane’s expense,” he said jokingly. “I did the MC Hammer dance, the Carlton and the Worm and closed with a full-back spin and finished up with a knee-up pose in full uniform in the middle of the McMichael High School gym. The crowd went nuts! It’s not every day you see a N.C. State Trooper in his uniform break dancing,” Johnson said.
As a proven, veteran trooper, he’s all business when it comes to law enforcement. But on the sidelines keeping stats for the Cougars football team, another job he volunteers for, he’s a laid back guy and easy to spot. Throughout the majority of the fall season, he can be seen roaming the sidelines, sporting his trade mark flip-flops and shorts and befriending everyone he meets.
Coaching youth sports in Rockingham County
Johnson first got involved as a mentor in youth sports as a student at RCC, coaching football, baseball and basketball at various levels.
After graduating from UNC and starting his career in law enforcement, he continued — and still does to this day — to coach youth sports. The husband and father of two said he has always felt giving back to the community is important.
“I don’t do it for the money, that’s for sure. I’ve never taken a dime in all of my years coaching. I do it No. 1 because I love kids, and I like to be a positive role model. I had a lot of coaches that helped shape my life for the better growing up, and I think it is my duty and responsibility as a citizen to pass those same things on I was taught through athletics. It’s a civic responsibility, I think,” said Johnson.
In addition to his coaching and statistician duties, he is also a board member on the Rockingham Cougar Youth Football Program, which is the JV and varsity 12-and-under feeder program.
Cougars head football coach Brad Baker said it would be nearly impossible to run a high school program without volunteers. Johnson has been particularly valuable to not only the Rockingham County High School program, but the community at large.
“With Lee Johnson, you are not going to find a better guy. He’s the guy you just want to hang out with just because of his personality, but he’s helped with the middle school coaching for I think the last 20 years now. I’m in my fourth year, and when I first walked in, I didn’t know a soul, and he comes up and introduces himself and said ‘whatever I can do, let me know and I’ll do whatever I can to help you.’ That’s just the kind of guy he is. Keeping stats on Friday nights when he is not on duty and coaching middle school football and getting them ready for high school is invaluable. But his personality and how much he cares about the football program, plus what he does to protect the community, speaks volumes about him. I’m glad he is one of my friends and we are lucky to have him,” Baker said.
Johnson says the main thing that motivates him to continue volunteering in his spare time is building a better community by helping young people learn the right way to handle challenges they will ultimately face in the real world.
“I often tell my kids, ‘football will teach you more about life than any other sport you will ever play. I don’t care about how big and bad you are, you are going to get knocked down in football. It is just going to happen, but what it teaches you is when you get knocked down, no matter how many times you get knocked down, you get back up.