Trooper's road to retirement leads to happy trails

RUFFIN
Richie Willis grew up listening to his grandfather’s tales about his time in the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
“His stories fascinated me,” Willis said recently following his own retirement from the patrol. “I wanted to be a part of the absolute best organization that would give me the absolute best training.”
Willis was born in Newport News, Va., where his father, Richard, who now lives in Georgia, was in the Army. Willis and his family lived in Hawaii until he was 10 when his mother, Judy Pulliam Heflin, moved back to Eden.
Even though his grandfather, Richard “Buddy” Willis Sr., left the patrol for a position with the North Carolina Port in Morehead City, “he always lived and breathed the patrol,” his grandson recalled. Buddy Willis, who retired in 1991 as the chief of port security, passed away in 2014.
For Richie Willis, other family connections also influenced his decision to enter law enforcement. His mother’s twin brother, Jerry Pulliam, retired from the Eden Police Department.
“It was a great job and they loved it and I wanted to be a part of it,” Willis said.
After graduating in 1990 from Morehead High School, Willis enrolled in Guilford Community College’s criminal justice program, but switched to the basic Law Enforcement Training program when he was 20. Willis graduated in 1993 and went to work at the Madison Police Department under Chief Jerry Welch.
Two years later, Willis entered the 94th seven-month highway patrol basic patrol school, graduating in May 1995. His first duty assignment was in Carteret County for six years before being transferred to Salisbury, where he spent another six years before returning to Morehead City. Willis was promoted to line sergeant and served in Ahoskie, New Bern and, once again, Morehead City.
In 2016, he became a sergeant in Greensboro for a year before transferring to Rockingham County from where he worked until his August retirement.
During his first tenure at Carteret County, Willis met his wife, Kelly, who is employed at Titan Aviation Fuels, a nationwide provider of aviation fuels. They now live in Ruffin but Kelly travels often to the coast for her job. They have a son, William, 20, a junior studying business at N.C. State University.
Willis also is the father of Logan, 27, and Ryke, 24. Logan is seeking his doctorate in Marine Sciences and History at East Carolina University and has been accepted into Officer Candidate School. Ryke is employed as a United Parcel Service driver, the youngest full-time driver in the history of UPS in Virginia when he first was hired, his proud father said.
Kelly has a son, Jonathan, 30, who owns a fishing charter business in Emerald Isle, and is a supply manger at Titan Aviation Fuels; and a daughter, McKenzie Terry, 27, who works for Lucas Research in Emerald Isle and is the mother of Layla, 8, Jamison, 5, and Hudson, 3.
As a patrol sergeant for more than 14 years, Willis said the most memorable thing he did was “having the ability to supervise some of the best men and women this state has to offer. That was the most gratifying thing I could have ever done.
“I enjoyed working hand in hand with the road troopers, getting to know their families, getting to know their children, getting to know them—being their direct supervisor and having the knowledge of being able to help them,” he said.
“The one thing that meant the most to me was seeing the men and women that worked underneath me get promoted and start their careers and just be successful.
“Seeing my subordinates become successful in their lives was my greatest accomplishment,” Willis said.
One the other hand, the hardest thing about his chosen career “was knock on the door of a family member to tell them their loved one was not coming home.
“That was the most horrific part I have ever done. Even though it is hard on the family, it’s also hard on the officer.
“I can still remember every single notification I had to make,” Willis said. “I always asked myself what I could have done to protect that person. As an officer you have the responsibility of protecting the citizens and even protect some people from themselves, but sometimes that is not enough. Unfortunate things happen.”
Shortly before retiring, Willis opened Wolf Island Stables and boards 24 horses at the stables. He also trains horses.
“It is a family-run business, but since all of them are working, no one else has much time so it’s pretty much me,” he admitted.
From the time he was young, Willis was fascinated with horses, their movements, their minds, intelligence and, especially, their herding organization.
Although he never had his own horse because they moved so much, Willis raked yards all week to earn money so his mother could drop him off at the stables on weekends near where they lived. He rode all day until she came back to get him. He helped out around those stables, but never was compensated for his work.
At 27 and living in Salisbury, Willis finally got his first horse, Danny, an Egyptian Arabian. Now, 28, Danny has over 3,000 logged miles.
“He’s my boy,” Willis said. “I promised him I’d either bury him or he’d bury me. He got me through a lot of rough spots in my life.”
Now, Willis owns two more horses. Boss and Emma are paint quarter horses and he rides every week, either in the mountains or in the Piedmont and is still an avid horseman.
Part of his business includes training other people’s horses to become trail savvy. He also teaches riders how to shoot from a horse’s back. Willis said he works with a great group of people.
Kelly enjoys riding as well.
“It’s successful,” Willis said. “We have a good time.”
The family attends Osborne Baptist Church. Willis is a Republican precinct chairman for the Lincoln precinct, and also is a member of the Masonic Ocean Lodge No. 405 in Morehead City.
“I worked for the greatest organization that I feel like existed for law enforcement,” Willis said. “I am grateful for it and I look forward to my next chapter in my life.”