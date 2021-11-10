Trooper's road to retirement leads to happy trails

As a patrol sergeant for more than 14 years, Willis said the most memorable thing he did was “having the ability to supervise some of the best men and women this state has to offer. That was the most gratifying thing I could have ever done.

“I enjoyed working hand in hand with the road troopers, getting to know their families, getting to know their children, getting to know them—being their direct supervisor and having the knowledge of being able to help them,” he said.

“The one thing that meant the most to me was seeing the men and women that worked underneath me get promoted and start their careers and just be successful.

“Seeing my subordinates become successful in their lives was my greatest accomplishment,” Willis said.

One the other hand, the hardest thing about his chosen career “was knock on the door of a family member to tell them their loved one was not coming home.

“That was the most horrific part I have ever done. Even though it is hard on the family, it’s also hard on the officer.