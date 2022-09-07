Troubled waters: E. coli levels dangerously high in Dan and Mayo rivers

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — E.coli bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming around at least five of Rockingham County’s access parks along the Dan and Mayo rivers, according to environmental watchdog Steven Pulliam, the Dan Riverkeeper.

Pulliam, who regularly tests surface water along stretches of the Dan, Mayo and Smith rivers, reported his findings on numerous state and regional recreational waterway websites and in a Facebook post on Sept. 1, cautioning swimmers and paddlers about recreational safety over the holiday weekend.

Pulliam helps coordinate such monitoring through Good Stewards of Rockingham County and the Dan River Basin Association, or DRBA. Both environmental groups promote conservancy, water quality and recreation safety along the county’s rivers.

E. coli, a bacteria associated with fecal matter, is commonly found in the lower intestines of humans and other warm-blooded organisms. If ingested, it can cause serious infections and symptoms including severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

“Very high E. coli readings for your Labor Day weekend throughout the Dan and Mayo rivers,’’ Pulliam wrote in a post on his Dan Riverkeeper Facebook page.

To illustrate, Pulliam cited the EPA’s standard for safe levels of the bacteria in surface waters as 235 colonies per 100 ml.

Bacteria levels were highest in Pulliam’s Sept. 1 test samples for Madison River Park on Water Street with 1,046 colonies per 100 ml., nearly five times the safety limit.

The Mayo River access point at NC 135 in Mayodan showed more than twice the safe level with 488 colonies per 100 ml. in a Sept. 1 test, Pulliam computed.

And E. coli levels also were above safe limits at the Deshazo Falls access point to the Mayo, Mayo Beach, aka Anglin Mill Mayo River Access, and the Eden Boat Ramp at Draper Landing, according to Pulliam’s findings.

“Though the Smith River is elevated, it fell under the 235 colony count,’’ Pulliam wrote. However, he warned the levels could increase, “so I’ll urge caution.’’

Next steps

Pulliam said his next move will be to submit E. coli samples from the water for DNA testing by an outside laboratory. The results will help explain the origin of the bacteria; whether it is from human fecal waste or that of wildlife, for example.

DNA extracted from the E. coli samples identifies the bacteria’s host, Pulliam explained.

Such testing can differentiate between humans, fish, swine, poultry or any other living organism to provide environmentalists with the exact organic sources of bacterial pathogens, according to the Dan Riverkeeper website.

It takes a community

Testing surface water along the hundreds of miles along the Dan, Mayo and Smith rivers takes the efforts of the community, Pulliam has said.

And he and other conservation leaders want county residents to volunteer to collect water samples to help insure water quality year-round.

Such volunteers can monitor a swim site they choose along a river or take on the testing of an established site, according to Pulliam’s website.

All training and water testing equipment will be provided, and volunteers need only commit to testing once per week, twice per month or once per month.

“We hope to continue this important work through the fall and winter ... in order to continue tracking (bacteria) sources,’’ Pulliam wrote.

To volunteer and for updates on E. coli levels in the county’s waterways, visit: https://drive.google.com/.../1uBgrSQZn.../view, or contact Pulliam at (336) 613-6109 or danriverkeeper.org.

How E. coli gets into our rivers

There are several ways harmful forms of E. coli can enter riverways and busy recreational swim sites, according to public health and environmental experts.

Heavy rains, for example, can force animal fecal waste and other pollution from land into rivers.

Improper dumping of sewage into rivers can contaminate water with E. coli.

And swimmers can shed E. coli bacteria into water. Children wearing leaking diapers, for example, can easily contaminate water in their immediate surroundings.