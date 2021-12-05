 Skip to main content
Truck toting timber overturns on NC 704
A tractor-trailer carrying a load of logs overturned Tuesday evening at around 5 p.m. on NC 704 near the Bailey Road intersection, close to the Jacob's Creek Community. The truck slid along a generous span of guard railing before coming to rest on its side, losing much of its cargo along the embankment. No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident was not immediately available.

