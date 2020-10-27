Trump stirs up passionate crowd in Lumberton, promises Lumbee recognition

Trump said defense spending in North Carolina under his administration has soared.

"I will always stand with the great men and women who serve our nation," he said.

Trump said his administration has done more in "47 months than Sleepy Joe did in 47 years."

Concern about voter fraud

Trump expressed concern about voter fraud in this election, saying identification should be required for everyone, pointing out that it was even required for people to get into the Democratic National Convention.

If reelected, he said he will make America the manufacturing superpower of the world "and we will end our reliance on China."

Trump said he'll also strongly support the right to life and to bear arms.

"Get out and vote. You have no excuse because we have the numbers," he said.

The polls show a close race between Trump and Biden in North Carolina, which is considered among a handful of potential swing states in the Nov. 3 election.

During a news conference in Lumberton before Trump spoke, former Gov. Jim Hunt, members of the Lumbee tribe and Robeson County Democrats criticized the president's handling of the coronavirus.