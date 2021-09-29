Try the perfect side to your Octoberfest stein - Fingerling Potato Salad

Few places in the U.S. can claim a beer-brewing tradition as deeply rooted as St. Louis’, thanks in part to the large German population who migrated there in the 19th century. The city has seen over 100 breweries in the past two centuries. Today, Anheuser-Busch anchors its beer community, but Urban Chestnut Brewing Company is a leader in the city’s craft brewing scene. The brewery was co-founded by German-born Florian Kuplent who cut his teeth at the “King of Beers” among other brewhouses before opening the first UCBC location over 10 years ago.