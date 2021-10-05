Trying to better reflect 'diversity,' N.C. prisons with racist ties will be renamed

RALEIGH — Four North Carolina prisons and a drug addiction treatment facility are getting their names changed because of histories connected to racism or slavery, the Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.

The new names take effect Monday. The move by the Department of Public Safety follows a review during the past year of the names of nearly 1,900 buildings at complexes owned or operated by the agency. They also reflect a recent nationwide reassessment of names for government buildings linked to matters of racism and oppression.

“These changes are being made to better reflect the diversity of modern-day society,” state Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said in a news release. “In this day and age, it is unacceptable to maintain facility names with negative historical connotations.”

Two of the five facilities had been named for Cameron Morrison and Gregg Cherry, who were both governors.

Morrison Correctional Institution in Hoffman will become Richmond Correctional Institution, while the DART Cherry residential treatment facility in Goldsboro will simply be the DART Center.