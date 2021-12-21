TSA agent sexually assaulted female traveler at Asheville airport checkpoint, lawsuit says

A search at TSA checkpoint

On June 27, 2019, the California woman had a ticket and boarding pass for an afternoon flight out of Asheville Regional Airport to Los Angeles when she was directed to stand before a body scanner at the TSA checkpoint.

For most travelers, that’s the last step before they’re cleared for their flights. Not this time. A TSA agent, identified in the complaint as “Officer Robinson,” told the Californian she would have to undergo a groin search. Rather than being taken somewhere else for privacy, the woman was to be searched in public at the checkpoint as other passengers streamed by, according to the lawsuit.

The woman asked if the search would involve the touching of her genitals, to which she would not consent, according to her complaint.

Robinson told the woman that her search would require no intimate touching — which the lawsuit claims was an intentional misstatement to get the traveler’s OK for the search.

Under TSA policy for groin searches, agents may briefly slide the side or back of their hands near or across the genitals of men or women.