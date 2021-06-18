Tubers get in trouble by underestimating water's power, travel time

EDEN — Tubers and boaters often make a fatal mistake by underestimating the force of the water current at the base of even smaller dams, outdoors experts say.

"The hydraulics is what gets people,'' said Glenn Bozorth, who owned and operated Dan River Adventures in Stoneville for 25 years. "When the water goes over the dam, it creates a circular motion that pulls you under ... it sucks you under and once you're drowned, you float downstream and get hung up somewhere or hung up under water.''

Bozorth spoke to RockinghamNow Friday as rescue workers continued a search for a 7-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman who have been missing since Wednesday after a group of nine family members tubed down the Dan River and went over a dam near the Duke Energy Steam Station.

Four in the group were rescued and three were found dead late Thursday, authorities said on Thursday.

Bozorth, who sent thousands upon thousands of tubers, canoeists and kayakers down the Dan River over the decades, said having a strategy in place for a river trip can save lives.

"One of the biggest problems is people get in the river without a plan,'' he said. "Whenever we've had to rescue people it was typically because they weren't listening to directions.''