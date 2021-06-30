Tubing Tragedy: Family and friends gather for candlelight prayer vigil, Duke, Good Stewards, erect new warning signs

“Recreational safety on the Dan River is a broader conversation for the community as a whole. We are part of that conversation, and we’re grateful for the leadership of the Dan River Basin Association to begin the process of gathering input from local organizations and municipalities who rely on the river,’’ Norton said.

Asked if Duke could use other methods to replace the cooling function of the dam, Norton said: “The natural gas plant currently relies on impounded water supplied by the dam. Determining whether it is possible to supply water another way would require a detailed engineering study and redesign of existing plant systems, if even possible based on the geography of the river.’’

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, Cates said accident prevention is key.“The message moving forward would be for anyone entering the rivers for any reason to study and be familiar with the Rockingham County Blueway. This is a map that defines the rivers, accesses to the river, hazards along the rivers, etc ...,” Cates said. The county’s blueway map can be found at www.VisitRockinghamCountyNC.com.

“The second message would be for all who enter the river for any reason to wear personal flotation devices,” Cates said.