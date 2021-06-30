Tubing Tragedy: Family and friends gather for candlelight prayer vigil, Duke, Good Stewards, erect new warning signs

EDEN — Family and friends of those who died in a tubing accident on the Dan River earlier this month joined together for a candlelight vigil at the river’s edge on Saturday evening.
Last Tuesday, the Villano family, all dressed in blue, gathered in the rain at the Eden graveside for Antonio Ramon, 30, who perished when nine members of the family tubed over Duke Energy’s low-head dam at Dan River Steam Station here on June 16.
And one member of their party is still missing, Teresa Villano, 35, of Eden, an expectant mother.
Despite their grief and high heat, family members walked the banks of the Dan near Draper on Friday and Saturday, hoping to find some sign of Villano.
On Friday night, they lit candles for their first vigil at Draper Landing where N.C. 700 crosses the Dan. By Saturday night, news of a second memorial evening had spread on social media, and dozens of supporters from Rockingham County and Virginia gathered with the family to pay their respects.
For many family members, Saturday was their last day in Rockingham County before having to travel back to their homes as far away as Illinois and Indiana.
The river had swept away a beloved wife and mother, an adored aunt, a young father, a beautiful teenage daughter and a snaggle-toothed 7-year-old son and nephew. Family had grappled all week with how to fund funerals that must be organized for those family members who were visiting from Chicago and La Porte, Indiana, when they died in the tragedy.
Family, friends and strangers alike have worked since the accident to establish crowd funding sites online to help offset the family’s expenses. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-villano-family-tragedy-fund and https://www.gofundme.com/f/bridish-isiah-crawford-memorial-expenses.
Official search efforts had slowed by Friday with a pared back team of county rescue personnel working the case. The first week after the accident saw the State Highway Patrol and water rescue and search teams from neighboring counties join in a major search operation that recovered the bodies of four of the five missing.
“Our search efforts are scaled back to county resources at this time,” said Rodney Cates, director of Rockingham County Emergency Services on Friday.
Cates on Wednesday worked with a private canine handler for a second search within four days to find Teresa Villano, but the effort was fruitless, Cates said, explaining the county search is limited to the river now.
How the tragedy unfolded
Nine members of the Villano family set out on the Dan River for a two-hour float on June 16 at about 3:30 p.m. But the trip turned into one of the deadliest river accidents in Rockingham County’s history when the group floated over an 8-foot, low-head dam near Duke Energy’s Dan River Steam Station. Survivors said the family didn’t realize the dam lay ahead, much less the hazards it held.
Ramon, in fact, showed excitement as he approached the dam, thinking he would ride manageable rapids, relatives said. His body was recovered from the river on June 17 by rescue crews.
Low-head dams are often called “drowning machines” because of the violent churning water at their bases. Currents called “reverse rollers” trap swimmers underwater and drown them, experts said.
Survivors of the tragedy include: Irena Villano, 18, and her father, Ruben Villano, 35, both of Eden; Ruben’s son Eric Villano, 14, of Eden and relative Karlos Villano, 14, of La Porte, Indiana, all of whom were rescued June 17 after being stranded in the water for more than 22 hours. A Duke Energy worker happened to notice them and called for rescue teams, officials said.
In addition to Ramon, officials said they recovered the bodies of Bridish Crawford, 27, of Eden, and Sophia Wilson, 14, of La Porte, Indiana, on June 17. Rescue teams found the body of Isaiah Crawford, 7, the son of Bridish Crawford, on June 19.
Teresa Villano, is the twin sister of Ruben Villano.
New dam warning signs
Duke Energy responded to the tubing tragedy by commissioning new warning signs it placed along the river on June 22, said Duke Energy spokesman Bill Norton. The energy company had signs in place at the time of the accident, but the new signs feature bolder colors and larger size type.
One sign is placed 700 feet upstream of the dam to give paddlers and tubers an alert to exit the water and go around the hazard, a strategy called “portaging.’’ It reads: “Warning! Submerged Dam Ahead!’’
Another sign, designed to alert tubers and paddlers to the dangerous current reads: “Danger! Submerged Dam! Hazardous Undertow.”
One of the signs gives an explicit command: “Danger! Submerged Dam. Do Not Approach!’’
The yellow sign placed 700 feet upstream is “very visible from the water; it’s about 400 feet before you get to the portage for going around the dam, to allow ample time to get over to the portage,’’ Norton said.
Asked if Duke will consider eliminating or remediating the 72-year-old dam by creating a “boating chute’’ for paddlers and tubers to bypass dangerous churning current at the base of dam, Duke's Norton said it’s unlikely.
Low-head dam owners across the nation have made such adaptations to reduce risk, dam experts said.
“If feasible, any structural modification of the dam would take several years to study, design, permit and construct,’’ Norton said.
“We have already installed new, larger warning signs above and below the dam to reinforce that the public should not approach the dam. There are no quick and simple changes to a complex system like this. But we are always considering ways to run the system as safely and efficiently as possible,'' Norton said.
“Recreational safety on the Dan River is a broader conversation for the community as a whole. We are part of that conversation, and we’re grateful for the leadership of the Dan River Basin Association to begin the process of gathering input from local organizations and municipalities who rely on the river,’’ Norton said.
Asked if Duke could use other methods to replace the cooling function of the dam, Norton said: “The natural gas plant currently relies on impounded water supplied by the dam. Determining whether it is possible to supply water another way would require a detailed engineering study and redesign of existing plant systems, if even possible based on the geography of the river.’’
With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, Cates said accident prevention is key.“The message moving forward would be for anyone entering the rivers for any reason to study and be familiar with the Rockingham County Blueway. This is a map that defines the rivers, accesses to the river, hazards along the rivers, etc ...,” Cates said. The county’s blueway map can be found at www.VisitRockinghamCountyNC.com.
“The second message would be for all who enter the river for any reason to wear personal flotation devices,” Cates said.
Meanwhile, Good Stewards of Rockingham has commissioned Spanish signage to be displayed upstream of the dam, according to a news release from the group sent Friday. The signs will warn of the upcoming dam, giving boaters and tubers ample time to exit the river.
“If equity and inclusion are not at the forefront of each of the conversations we’re having about this tragedy, they should be,” Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam of Stoneville said in the release. “We can’t say if equitable signage would have prevented the accident last week, but we as a group can say that we need to be and do more to fully represent our population.”
The group is coordinating with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to install the first round of signs on the Dan River at the N.C. 14 bridge in Eden. The location is about one-half mile from the dam, according to the release.
Good Stewards also is working with a national foundation to provide free life jacket rentals at locations along the Dan River and Belews Lake, as well as at its office in Stoneville, starting later this summer.
“The intent of each of these initiatives is to remove at least one barrier to safe, equitable access to our water,” the release said.