Tubing Tragedy: One funeral as search for fifth missing tuber continued

EDEN — Rain pelted the funeral tent as the Villano family of Eden joined Tuesday for a graveside service in Eden for Antonio Ramon, who perished when nine members of the family tubed over a dam here.
Family members have said their grief is acute and complex because of all of the familial intersections and the number of lives lost.
A wife and aunt, gone. A young dad, gone. An adored nephew, gone. A beloved teenage daughter, gone. Meanwhile, a sister who is an expectant mother is still missing.
After eight days of searching with the help of the State Highway Patrol and water rescue teams from neighboring counties, Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said Friday, “Our search efforts are scaled back to county resources at this time.”
On Monday, the SHP dispatched a helicopter to Rockingham to assist in the recovery mission. On Wednesday, Cates and other officials worked with a private canine handler from Raleigh to search the Dan for Teresa Villano, Cates said.
“The canine was on the water all day, but obviously we did not locate anything,” Cates said Friday, noting that Wednesday marked the second time in four days the dog had helped in the effort.
“Our search is limited to just the river as of now,” Cates said. “Each time we have had an aircraft here, they have flown both the river and the adjacent land area around the river and have not located anything. We will remain active in following up on any leads that we have which could result in a recovery.”
How the tragedy unfolded
Nine members of the Villano family set out on the Dan River for a two-hour float on June 17 at around 3:30 p.m., but the trip turned into one of the deadliest river accidents in Rockingham County’s history when the group floated over an 8-foot low-head dam near Duke Energy’s Dan River Steam Station. Survivors said the family didn’t realize the dam lay ahead, much less the hazards it held.
Ramon, in fact, had shown excitement as he approached the dam, thinking he would ride manageable rapids, relatives said. His body was recovered from the river on June 18 by rescue crews.
Low-head dams are often called “drowning machines” because of the violent churching water at their bases. Currents called “reverse rollers” trap swimmers underwater and drown them, experts explain.
Survivors include: Irena Villano, 18, and her father, Ruben Villano, 35, both of Eden. Ruben’s son Eric Villano,14, of Eden and relative Karlos Villano, 14, of La Porte, Ind., all of whom were rescued Jan. 18 after being stranded in the water for more than 22 hours. A Duke Energy worker happened to notice them on Thursday and called for rescue teams, officials said.
In addition to Ramon, officials said they recovered the bodies of Bridish Crawford, 27, of Eden and Sophie Wilson, 14, of La Porte, Ind. on June 18. Missing Teresa Villano is the twin sister of Ruben Villano. Rescue teams found the body of Isaiah Crawford, 7, the son of Bridish Crawford, on June 19.
The city of Eden has provided rooms for the family at an Eden hotel as they receive family from Indiana and Chicago and deal with planning multiple funerals.
With the Fourth of July around the corner, Cates reiterated his call for water safety practices. “The message moving forward would be for anyone entering the rivers for any reason to study and be familiar with the Rockingham County Blueway. This is a map that defines the rivers, accesses to the river, hazards along the rivers, etc ...,” Cates said. To review a blueway map for the county, visit: www.VisitRockinghamCountyNC.com.
“The second message would be for all who enter the river for any reason to wear personal flotation devices,” Cates said. “As responders to any water event, the county policy is for all to have a personal flotation device properly secured about the responder’s body any time the responder is within 10 feet of the shoreline. Personal flotation devices save lives.”
