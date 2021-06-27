Tubing Tragedy: One funeral as search for fifth missing tuber continued

EDEN — Rain pelted the funeral tent as the Villano family of Eden joined Tuesday for a graveside service in Eden for Antonio Ramon, who perished when nine members of the family tubed over a dam here.

Family members have said their grief is acute and complex because of all of the familial intersections and the number of lives lost.

A wife and aunt, gone. A young dad, gone. An adored nephew, gone. A beloved teenage daughter, gone. Meanwhile, a sister who is an expectant mother is still missing.

After eight days of searching with the help of the State Highway Patrol and water rescue teams from neighboring counties, Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said Friday, “Our search efforts are scaled back to county resources at this time.”

On Monday, the SHP dispatched a helicopter to Rockingham to assist in the recovery mission. On Wednesday, Cates and other officials worked with a private canine handler from Raleigh to search the Dan for Teresa Villano, Cates said.

“The canine was on the water all day, but obviously we did not locate anything,” Cates said Friday, noting that Wednesday marked the second time in four days the dog had helped in the effort.