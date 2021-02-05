Tucker recognized in native Rock as Black History Community Figure

REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County native Marilyn "Que" Tucker was recently recognized as McLaurin Funeral Home Inc.’s first Black History Year Community Figure. Tucker is the commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) with a proven track record of service to young people.
Tucker joined the NCHSAA in 1991 after a stint as an assistant coach for the North Carolina State University women’s basketball program, where she worked under storied head coach Kay Yow. Among Tucker's duties: oversight of the team's academic progress.
Among Tucker's most notable accomplishments: as an assistant executive director with the NCHSAA, she developed the student services program, heralded as one of the most unique offerings by a state athletic association in the country. The program provided substance abuse education, leadership development, academic accountability and citizenship training.
Tucker further helped organize the Student-Athlete Summer Institute (SASI) programs across the state, funded by $500,000 from the North Carolina General Assembly.
Career Path
Prior to her entering the collegiate ranks, Tucker was a highly successful coach at Reidsville Senior High School. As a head women’s basketball coach at the high school level, she compiled a career win-loss mark of 145-104, from 1978 through 1988 and also posted a 58-16 record as a volleyball head coach.
Tucker was named North Central 4-A Conference Coach of the Year in volleyball in both 1986 and 1987 and won the corresponding honor in that league in women’s basketball in 1987. She was further honored twice as Triad 3-A Conference Coach of the Year in women’s basketball.
Got her start in Stoneville
An outstanding athlete while at Stoneville High School in Rockingham County, Tucker went on to study at Mars Hill College, where she played basketball and graduated in 1974 with a bachelor of science degree in physical education.
Tucker earned her master’s degree in physical education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1977, serving as a graduate assistant in the college's women’s volleyball and basketball programs.
Her first teaching position was in the McDowell County Public Schools in the North Carolina mountains, where she taught and coached at West McDowell Junior High School in Marion. She finished her public school career teaching at Reidsville Junior High School.
A charter member of the Mars Hill College Athletic Hall of Fame, Tucker was an assistant basketball coach in the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game in 1989. She also boasts a strong background in officiating, formerly serving as a game official in volleyball, basketball and softball.
In December 2015, after serving as the NCHSAA interim commissioner for five months, Tucker was named as the full-time commissioner for the association.