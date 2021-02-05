Tucker recognized in native Rock as Black History Community Figure

Prior to her entering the collegiate ranks, Tucker was a highly successful coach at Reidsville Senior High School. As a head women’s basketball coach at the high school level, she compiled a career win-loss mark of 145-104, from 1978 through 1988 and also posted a 58-16 record as a volleyball head coach.

Tucker was named North Central 4-A Conference Coach of the Year in volleyball in both 1986 and 1987 and won the corresponding honor in that league in women’s basketball in 1987. She was further honored twice as Triad 3-A Conference Coach of the Year in women’s basketball.

Got her start in Stoneville

An outstanding athlete while at Stoneville High School in Rockingham County, Tucker went on to study at Mars Hill College, where she played basketball and graduated in 1974 with a bachelor of science degree in physical education.

Tucker earned her master’s degree in physical education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1977, serving as a graduate assistant in the college's women’s volleyball and basketball programs.