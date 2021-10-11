TV star will tape episodes of his show 'Couched' at the fall High Point Market

HIGH POINT — A celebrity stylist, designer and author will tape six episodes of his design-oriented TV talk show during the fall High Point Market.

Carson Kressley, who first shot to fame in 2003 as the fashion expert on the Bravo network's original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," will talk to design industry leaders such as Corey Damen Jenkins, Douglas Truesdale, Mark and Jason Phillips and Amy Matthews for "Couched" on The Design Network. The show mixes interviews, game show-inspired contests and insider advice.

Market attendees with a valid fall Market pass can be a part of the live studio audience on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 19-20, in the High Point Theatre in the Transportation Terminal. The full schedule is available at www.highpointmarket.org/events/couched-with-carson-kressley. Doors open 15 minutes prior to each episode.

Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority, said in a press release that Kressley has been on stage during the Market before and "brings such energy to a room."

"We're thrilled he's using High Point Market as his platform for 'Couched' season two. It makes a lot of sense with the who's who of the industry already in town," he said.