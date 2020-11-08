Two arrested for Oct. Stoneville drive-by shooting death

STONEVILLE — Rockingham County Sheriff's investigators on Friday arrested and charged a 29-year-old local man and a juvenile in connection with the Oct. 17 drive-by shooting death of William Anthony Greene.

Medgar Derice Thompson, 29, of 100 Blanche Lane, was charged with first degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. He is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center without bond.

The second person charged in the crime is under age 18 and because he is a minor no information may be legally shared about his identity. The juvenile is in the custody of the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Juvenile Justice.

Greene, 51, was visiting a friend at 2790 US. 220 Business in Stoneville and sitting at the friend's kitchen table on the night of Oct. 17 when a drive-by shooter's lethal bullet struck him in the head. He died from the injuries at a regional hospital on Oct. 19.

Sheriff's officials said last month that the crime did not appear to be a random act.

Authorities, however, have not disclosed any information about a possible motive for the shooting of Greene of 1353 River Road, Stoneville.

Thompson has prior convictions in Forsyth County from February 2016. Courts there found him guilty of three misdemeanors connected to possession of drug parphernalia and controlled substances. He was sentenced to community service and 12 months of parole, according to state crime records.