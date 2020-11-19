Two Cone hospitals get highest honors for heart care

GREENSBORO — Two Cone Health hospitals have earned the 2020 Platinum Performance Achievement Award for heart attack care from the American College of Cardiology.

The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro and Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington are among just 140 hospitals nationwide recognized with this award.

“One of the ways we ensure exceptional heart care is by adhering to the highest national standards, reflected in this platinum award,” says Dr. Jake Hochrein, chief of heart and vascular services at Cone Health. “From ensuring the fastest possible response for heart attacks, to staying closely connected with our patients throughout their recovery, our goal is to set the bar for exceptional heart attack care.”

The America College of Cardiology (ACC) National Cardiovascular Data Registry tracks heart care given to patients. Its goal is to advance the highest level of care for those with heart attacks, unstable angina or low-risk chest pain. Receiving the Platinum Performance Achievement Award from the ACC’s Chest Pain - MI Registry™ means Alamance Regional Medical Center and Moses Cone Hospital have met the top metrics for eight consecutive quarters in defect-free care, serious heart attack care and overall heart attack care.