Two drive-by shootings in three days in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County Sheriff's investigators are seeking leads in two crimes here that involved someone firing gunshots into two different occupied dwellings, authorities said.

The first shooting was reported Friday at around 11 p.m. at 148 Wright Trail here. Witnesses said someone in a passing vehicle fired several shots into the residence. No one was injured, according to a press release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Then on Sunday, at around 4:15 a.m. witnesses reported a passing vehicle fired several rounds into a house at 146 Wright Trail. No injuries were reported in the second shooting.

The RCSO asks that anyone with information about the shootings, call sheriff's investigators at 336-634-3232 or the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $1,000 for tips on crimes resulting in arrest.